Exclusive: MetaTrader Fee Bill Arrives with a 25% Increase

Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. 