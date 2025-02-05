Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Exclusive: MetaTrader Fee Bill Arrives with a 25% Increase

Exclusive: MetaTrader Fee Bill Arrives with a 25% Increase

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 12:16 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The full package for both MT4 and MT5 now costs around $50,000 monthly, marking a significant rise from historical pricing.
  • Finance Magnates was the first to exclusively report on the company's intentions to increase fees in December 2024.
metaquotes

MetaQuotes Software, the dominant provider of trading platform technology, has implemented a significant price increase for its flagship MetaTrader products, affecting brokers worldwide.

Industry sources confirmed to Finance Magnates that the increase ranged between 20% and 25%, translating into additional thousands of dollars in monthly expenditures in the increasingly competitive contracts for difference (CFD) industry.

MetaQuotes Raises Platform Fees 25%

The company's 20-25% price hike, effective January 1, pushes the monthly cost for a comprehensive MetaTrader package to approximately more than $50,000 for brokers using both MT4 and MT5 platforms, Finance Magnates RU learned. However, it should be noted that this data is based solely on information obtained from a few firms that wish to remain anonymous, and the final cost depends on the individual offer negotiated with MetaQuotes.

It does not change the fact that the move marks another milestone in the company's pricing strategy, which has seen substantial increase over the past decade.

For brokers, however, this should not come as a surprise. Finance Magnates reported earlier in December that MetaQuotes is preparing to increase MetaTrader licensing fees by "at least 20%," and all interested parties have most likely been officially notified.

MetaQuotes justified the increase in a client memo, citing rising operational costs and investments in service quality. However, the timing of the announcement, just before the Christmas holidays, might have caught many brokers off guard.

"We would like to notify you of an upcoming amendment to the monthly license fees of the MetaTrader 4 products,” MetaQuotes wrote to its clients two months ago. “Our commitment to providing you with the highest quality products and services has led to an increase in operating costs which, ultimately, necessitated this price update.”

A screenshot of MetaQuotes' notice sent to its clients
A screenshot of MetaQuotes' notice sent to its clients

Pricing Structure

The new pricing structure particularly impacts brokers utilizing the full suite of services, including mobile and web terminals, white label solutions, and server infrastructure. A complete MT4 package now costs around $35,000 monthly, while MT5 services add another $20,000 to the bill. Thus, for an all-inclusive package that includes support and maintenance, a brokerage could pay $55,000.

However, It is important to remember that brokers rarely can afford both MetaTrader series platforms. In practice, many firms do not use the full range of solutions offered; for example, not every broker requires white label solutions or an additional server.

Based on rough calculations, brokers providing both MT4 and MT5 platforms to their clients are estimated to have started paying MetaQuotes approximately $20,000 to $25,000 per month, effective from January 2025.

Finance Magnates’ sources also claim that each offer is different and that MetaQuotes has separate deals with various brokers. Consequently, the final values may differ from those assumed above.

MetaQuotes Monopoly

In the retail trading sector, the company behind MetaTrader platforms holds an unrivaled position, with their two flagship products dominating the market. The firm is actively encouraging brokers to transition to their latest platform iteration, MetaTrader 5, by discontinuing new license distribution for its predecessor.

Recent market analysis conducted by Finance Magnates Intelligence indicates that trading volumes on the newer platform are expected to eclipse those of its older counterpart this year.

MT4 vs MT5 market share forecast

The tech provider has further strengthened its market control by implementing stringent licensing requirements, particularly affecting international operators. This strategic move was highlighted when the company took decisive action against unauthorized platform usage targeting U.S. customers through proprietary trading services.

This article was produced with the assistance of Vadim Sviderski, a contributor at Finance Magnates RU.

MetaQuotes Software, the dominant provider of trading platform technology, has implemented a significant price increase for its flagship MetaTrader products, affecting brokers worldwide.

Industry sources confirmed to Finance Magnates that the increase ranged between 20% and 25%, translating into additional thousands of dollars in monthly expenditures in the increasingly competitive contracts for difference (CFD) industry.

MetaQuotes Raises Platform Fees 25%

The company's 20-25% price hike, effective January 1, pushes the monthly cost for a comprehensive MetaTrader package to approximately more than $50,000 for brokers using both MT4 and MT5 platforms, Finance Magnates RU learned. However, it should be noted that this data is based solely on information obtained from a few firms that wish to remain anonymous, and the final cost depends on the individual offer negotiated with MetaQuotes.

It does not change the fact that the move marks another milestone in the company's pricing strategy, which has seen substantial increase over the past decade.

For brokers, however, this should not come as a surprise. Finance Magnates reported earlier in December that MetaQuotes is preparing to increase MetaTrader licensing fees by "at least 20%," and all interested parties have most likely been officially notified.

MetaQuotes justified the increase in a client memo, citing rising operational costs and investments in service quality. However, the timing of the announcement, just before the Christmas holidays, might have caught many brokers off guard.

"We would like to notify you of an upcoming amendment to the monthly license fees of the MetaTrader 4 products,” MetaQuotes wrote to its clients two months ago. “Our commitment to providing you with the highest quality products and services has led to an increase in operating costs which, ultimately, necessitated this price update.”

A screenshot of MetaQuotes' notice sent to its clients
A screenshot of MetaQuotes' notice sent to its clients

Pricing Structure

The new pricing structure particularly impacts brokers utilizing the full suite of services, including mobile and web terminals, white label solutions, and server infrastructure. A complete MT4 package now costs around $35,000 monthly, while MT5 services add another $20,000 to the bill. Thus, for an all-inclusive package that includes support and maintenance, a brokerage could pay $55,000.

However, It is important to remember that brokers rarely can afford both MetaTrader series platforms. In practice, many firms do not use the full range of solutions offered; for example, not every broker requires white label solutions or an additional server.

Based on rough calculations, brokers providing both MT4 and MT5 platforms to their clients are estimated to have started paying MetaQuotes approximately $20,000 to $25,000 per month, effective from January 2025.

Finance Magnates’ sources also claim that each offer is different and that MetaQuotes has separate deals with various brokers. Consequently, the final values may differ from those assumed above.

MetaQuotes Monopoly

In the retail trading sector, the company behind MetaTrader platforms holds an unrivaled position, with their two flagship products dominating the market. The firm is actively encouraging brokers to transition to their latest platform iteration, MetaTrader 5, by discontinuing new license distribution for its predecessor.

Recent market analysis conducted by Finance Magnates Intelligence indicates that trading volumes on the newer platform are expected to eclipse those of its older counterpart this year.

MT4 vs MT5 market share forecast

The tech provider has further strengthened its market control by implementing stringent licensing requirements, particularly affecting international operators. This strategic move was highlighted when the company took decisive action against unauthorized platform usage targeting U.S. customers through proprietary trading services.

This article was produced with the assistance of Vadim Sviderski, a contributor at Finance Magnates RU.

Topics
MetaTrader 4
Metatrader 5
metaquotes
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2183 Articles
  • 62 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2183 Articles
  • 62 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

In this exclusive interview, LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialised audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares market insights on regulatory changes, trading trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasising the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. Tony also discusses compliance in finance, the role of ASIC and FCA, and how the firm’s strategies align with current investment strategies to address the evolving financial landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #ComplianceInFinance #RegulatoryChanges #MarketInsights #InvestmentStrategies #CryptoRegulation #TradingTrends #ASIC #FCA Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In this exclusive interview, LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialised audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares market insights on regulatory changes, trading trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasising the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. Tony also discusses compliance in finance, the role of ASIC and FCA, and how the firm’s strategies align with current investment strategies to address the evolving financial landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #ComplianceInFinance #RegulatoryChanges #MarketInsights #InvestmentStrategies #CryptoRegulation #TradingTrends #ASIC #FCA Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In this exclusive interview, LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialised audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares market insights on regulatory changes, trading trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasising the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. Tony also discusses compliance in finance, the role of ASIC and FCA, and how the firm’s strategies align with current investment strategies to address the evolving financial landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #ComplianceInFinance #RegulatoryChanges #MarketInsights #InvestmentStrategies #CryptoRegulation #TradingTrends #ASIC #FCA Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In this exclusive interview, LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialised audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares market insights on regulatory changes, trading trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasising the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. Tony also discusses compliance in finance, the role of ASIC and FCA, and how the firm’s strategies align with current investment strategies to address the evolving financial landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #ComplianceInFinance #RegulatoryChanges #MarketInsights #InvestmentStrategies #CryptoRegulation #TradingTrends #ASIC #FCA Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this exclusive interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the financial industry. He shares industry insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam provides valuable investment insights and emphasises the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI implementation, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights market opportunities and the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes, offering critical market analysis for the future. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g #ExclusiveInterview #FinancialIndustry #IndustryInsights #InvestmentInsights #FCARegulation #AIImplementation #MarketOpportunities #MarketAnalysis #CryptoRegulation #CustomerService #TechnologyInFinance Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}