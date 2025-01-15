Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DXcharts Integrates Devexa AI Assistant for Brokerage Support and Integration

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 12:02 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Devexa provides real-time support for developers, addressing customization and integration queries.
  • The integration improves onboarding and continued support for DXcharts users.
DXcharts has integrated Devexa into its charting library, improving the user experience for brokerages that use DXcharts for platform integrations, updates, and maintenance.

DXcharts Adds Devexa for Developer Support

Denis Krivolapov, Product Manager of DXcharts
Denis Krivolapov, Product Manager of DXcharts, Source: LinkedIn

"This assistance will be readily available, directly from within DXcharts, making interactions both immediate and seamless," Denis Krivolapov, Product Manager of DXcharts commented.

Devexa now serves as a widget within the charting library, allowing developers to access immediate assistance while working with the software. Developers can directly engage Devexa for help with specific customizations or issues not covered in documentation.

Devexa Enhances DXcharts Onboarding

This integration enhances the support offered by the DXcharts team during onboarding and ongoing use. Devexa offers natural language responsiveness, enabling casual communication for questions and requests, along with a robust knowledge base.

“Devexa will make the onboarding process even smoother for brokerages integrating DXcharts by ensuring developers can access the information they need immediately, and directly from within the platform," Krivolapov added.

Supporting Fast Integration and Customization

DXcharts, known for its technology and customization features, enables integration with existing orders and positions, supports diverse layouts, instrument comparisons, and includes a set of indicators and drawing tools. The integration process can be completed in as little as one day.

"Whilst the DXcharts support team will always be on call to assist wherever necessary, Devexa will ensure responses to any queries that do not require the team’s intervention are delivered immediately and in a hassle free manner,” Krivolapov concluded.

Devexperts Plans Dubai Office for MENA

Meanwhile, Devexperts plans to open a new office in Dubai by mid-2025 in response to increasing demand for trading and financial software solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, driven by the growing markets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Since its founding in 2002, Devexperts has been a provider of software solutions for capital markets, with products like DXtrade and DXmatch serving brokerages, banks, and exchanges globally.

“The MENA region is rapidly becoming a hub for the trading industry, creating opportunities for brokerages,” said Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts.

“Our client base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has grown significantly in the past two years, prompting the decision to open an office in Dubai to better serve both new and existing clients.”

