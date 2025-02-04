Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Devexperts Rolls Out Scalable Futures Trading Platform Featuring CME and ICE Access

Devexperts Rolls Out Scalable Futures Trading Platform Featuring CME and ICE Access

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 12:50 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The platform integrates with Devexperts' market data service for real-time quotes, alerts, and option strategies.
  • Brokers can access intraday margin discounts and liquidation levels based on risk.
Devexperts
Devexperts

Devexperts, a global software developer for the capital markets industry, has launched a turnkey futures trading platform aimed at brokers interested in offering futures and options on futures.

The platform is available immediately, with the option for out-of-the-box deployment or partial customization.

Devexperts Debuts Scalable Futures Trading Solution

Ben Hurley
Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, Source: LinkedIn

The launch reflects Devexperts' response to growing demand for futures products, particularly in the US. The company, with a team of 800 developers, has over 20 years of experience in developing software for firms and exchanges globally. Its new platform offers brokers access to futures and options on futures contracts via CME and ICE exchanges.

"A number of international market factors mean we are seeing ongoing interest in futures trading worldwide. This is particularly the case in the US, however, where the regulatory environment can make derivatives, such as futures, particularly appealing," Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, commented.

New Devexperts Platform Features OMS, Alerts

Key features of the platform include a real-time order management system (OMS), automated margin calculations, pre-trade validation, and post-trade monitoring to ensure portfolios are automatically liquidated in the event of market moves. Brokers can also offer intraday margin discounts and liquidation levels according to their risk management needs.

For traders, the platform offers integration with Devexperts’ market data service, dxFeed, which includes real-time Level 1 and Level 2 quotes from exchanges like CME and ICE. Additional tools include automatic alerts, a heatmap tool, and built-in option strategies. The platform is available via web browser and as mobile trading apps for iOS and Android.

Devexperts Plans Dubai Office

Meanwhile, Devexperts plans to open a new office in Dubai by mid-2025 in response to growing demand for trading and financial software in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Founded in 2002, the company provides software solutions for the capital markets, including products like DXtrade and DXmatch for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. This expansion aligns with Devexperts’ global strategy, following recent growth in the APAC region and the US.

Devexperts, a global software developer for the capital markets industry, has launched a turnkey futures trading platform aimed at brokers interested in offering futures and options on futures.

The platform is available immediately, with the option for out-of-the-box deployment or partial customization.

Devexperts Debuts Scalable Futures Trading Solution

Ben Hurley
Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, Source: LinkedIn

The launch reflects Devexperts' response to growing demand for futures products, particularly in the US. The company, with a team of 800 developers, has over 20 years of experience in developing software for firms and exchanges globally. Its new platform offers brokers access to futures and options on futures contracts via CME and ICE exchanges.

"A number of international market factors mean we are seeing ongoing interest in futures trading worldwide. This is particularly the case in the US, however, where the regulatory environment can make derivatives, such as futures, particularly appealing," Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, commented.

New Devexperts Platform Features OMS, Alerts

Key features of the platform include a real-time order management system (OMS), automated margin calculations, pre-trade validation, and post-trade monitoring to ensure portfolios are automatically liquidated in the event of market moves. Brokers can also offer intraday margin discounts and liquidation levels according to their risk management needs.

For traders, the platform offers integration with Devexperts’ market data service, dxFeed, which includes real-time Level 1 and Level 2 quotes from exchanges like CME and ICE. Additional tools include automatic alerts, a heatmap tool, and built-in option strategies. The platform is available via web browser and as mobile trading apps for iOS and Android.

Devexperts Plans Dubai Office

Meanwhile, Devexperts plans to open a new office in Dubai by mid-2025 in response to growing demand for trading and financial software in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Founded in 2002, the company provides software solutions for the capital markets, including products like DXtrade and DXmatch for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. This expansion aligns with Devexperts’ global strategy, following recent growth in the APAC region and the US.

Topics
retail
futures
Trading Platforms
trading platform
devexperts
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1293 Articles
  • 19 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1293 Articles
  • 19 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}