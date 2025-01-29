CySEC Proposes Initiatives to Attract Start-ups and Bonds to Cyprus Stock Exchange

A roundtable discussed proposals for tax reductions, and infrastructure improvements.
Marketing campaigns and cooperation were suggested to attract global investors to the CSE.
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has
launched an initiative to enhance the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) in order to
restore its role as a key driver of economic development in Cyprus.
A roundtable discussion on the topic, "Strengthening
the Cyprus Stock Exchange," took place at CySEC’s offices. Various
stakeholders attended and presented proposals aimed at revitalising investor
interest, attracting new companies, and increasing the number of investment
products on the CSE.
"A healthy CSE can also play a role in the
internationalisation of Cypriot businesses by attracting foreign investors and
opening new markets for them," Theocharides added.
Proposing Financial Literacy and Tech Upgrades
Proposals also focused on boosting financial literacy and
investor education to improve understanding of the stock exchange’s functions
and investment strategies. The need for technological upgrades and
infrastructure improvements at the CSE was highlighted, alongside the idea of
collaborating with other international markets to attract global investors.
Additionally, marketing campaigns and events in
collaboration with international financial organisations were suggested to
promote the CSE and investment opportunities in Cyprus. Officials from CySEC,
the Ministry of Finance, the CSE, the Fiscal Council, and other relevant bodies
were present at the meeting.
Theoharides highlighted growing regulatory demands, digital
transformation, and sustainable investments, noting an 11.8% increase in
supervised entities. CySEC focuses on responsible market development, investor
protection, and implementing DORA for improved cybersecurity. The commission's
budget for 2025 is €17.5 million, mainly for staff and technology upgrades,
with increased revenue expected from 2026.
