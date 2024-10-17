CFI Sets Up Third Office in Sharjah Under SCA Category One License

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 09:34 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm is the first SCA-regulated broker with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
  • Recently, the company has named Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton as its ambassador.
CFI
Source: CFI

CFI Financial Markets LLC (CFI UAE) has expanded its operations by opening a new office in Sharjah. This is the third office the company has established in the United Arab Emirates, following locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

CFI UAE operates under a Category One license from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

CFI Reaches Three Cities

Hisham Mansour, CFI
Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director. Source: CFI

"Our expansion in Sharjah highlights our mission to bring innovative and seamless trading experiences to every corner of the UAE," said Jareer Hiary, CEO of CFI UAE.

The Sharjah office marks CFI as the first SCA-regulated broker to have a presence in all three major UAE cities. The company continues to expand its reach and offer trading services across the region.

"Establishing our presence in Sharjah is another significant achievement in our UAE growth strategy. This expansion reflects our commitment to staying close to our clients and empowering them," said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI.

CFI Partners with Hamilton, WASL

Meanwhile, CFI has entered into a multi-year partnership with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, naming him as its global brand ambassador, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Hamilton, who has competed in Formula 1 since 2007 and currently drives for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Team, holds seven world championship titles. His most recent title was won in 2020. He shares the record for the most race wins, podium finishes, and pole positions with Michael Schumacher.

Additionally, CFI has extended its partnership with the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) as the league's Presenting Partner. The 2024/2025 season, featuring 18 teams from West Asia, the Gulf, and South/Central Asia, will begin in October.

CFI will have branding rights, including TV exposure, on-court LED displays, and court-side advertising across 96 games in 11 cities. The collaboration also offers CFI’s clients and community exclusive opportunities to participate in events and competitions.

Topics
CFI Financial Group
CFI Financial
retail
online retail forex
retail brokers
CFI Group
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1037 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1037 Articles
  • 9 Followers

