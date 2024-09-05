Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> CFI Expands UAE Operations: New Abu Dhabi Office under SCA License

CFI Expands UAE Operations: New Abu Dhabi Office under SCA License

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 11:59 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to sponsor events and support local development.
CFI, Source: X
CFI, Source: X

CFI Financial Markets LLC (CFI UAE) has expanded its operations to Abu Dhabi, a key step in its growth strategy in the UAE. The move aims to increase accessibility to CFI’s trading services in the region.

Abu Dhabi is a major financial center. It aligns with CFI’s objective of providing advanced and secure trading solutions. The city’s importance in the financial sector and its role in innovation and economic growth make it a strategic choice for CFI.

Implications for Clients

The expansion will bring CFI’s services closer to clients in Abu Dhabi, offering better accessibility and support. The company will operate under a Category One license from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This ensures compliance with local regulations and enhances security and transparency.

CFI aims to support local development in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to contribute to the city’s cultural and economic growth by partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). CFI will sponsor various events in 2024 and 2025, integrating further into the local community.

Future Plans

CFI intends to continue expanding its presence in the UAE, building on its existing base in Dubai. The company is committed to providing clients with the resources and support necessary to succeed in global financial markets.

CFI Financial Markets LLC (CFI UAE) has expanded its operations to Abu Dhabi, a key step in its growth strategy in the UAE. The move aims to increase accessibility to CFI’s trading services in the region.

Abu Dhabi is a major financial center. It aligns with CFI’s objective of providing advanced and secure trading solutions. The city’s importance in the financial sector and its role in innovation and economic growth make it a strategic choice for CFI.

Implications for Clients

The expansion will bring CFI’s services closer to clients in Abu Dhabi, offering better accessibility and support. The company will operate under a Category One license from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This ensures compliance with local regulations and enhances security and transparency.

CFI aims to support local development in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to contribute to the city’s cultural and economic growth by partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). CFI will sponsor various events in 2024 and 2025, integrating further into the local community.

Future Plans

CFI intends to continue expanding its presence in the UAE, building on its existing base in Dubai. The company is committed to providing clients with the resources and support necessary to succeed in global financial markets.

Topics
CFI Group
CFI Financial Group
Abu Dhabi
CFI Financial
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 927 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 927 Articles
  • 6 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}