Windsor Brokers Rolls Out 2% Interest Program on All Funds, Not Only Idle

The broker introduces an interest feature on total trading balances, offering passive income through loyalty points redeemable for cash.
The program calculates interest on both used and free margins, with flexible monthly payouts and no withdrawal restrictions.
Windsor
Brokers announced yesterday (Tuesday) the implementation of an interest-bearing
program that offers up to 2% annual interest on trading account balances,
expanding its existing loyalty program offerings.
Windsor Brokers Unveils 2%
Interest Program on Trading Accounts
The
Cyprus-based broker's new feature calculates interest daily on clients' total
trading balance, including both used and free margin portions of the account.
Interest earnings convert to loyalty points, which are distributed monthly and
can be redeemed for cash.
The feature
operates without lock-in periods or withdrawal restrictions, with earned points
adding to traders' existing rewards balance. Clients can activate the interest
feature through the company's web portal.
The program
structures interest rates according to the firm's loyalty status tiers,
beginning at 0.4% annually for Gold Status and reaching 2% for Diamond Status
members. According to the company, loyalty points can be redeemed at values up
to $2 per point.
2%, but on All Funds
According
to Windsor, its offer of interest on funds deposited in investment accounts
differs from what other FX and CFD brokers have been introducing for some time.
In their
case, interest applies only to idle funds—those not engaged in active trading.
Windsor, however, calculates interest on the total trading balance, including
funds currently being invested.
"We are fully aware that our clients are looking for additional ways to put their money to work while waiting for market opportunities to start investing actively. In line with our approach, 'one app – many possibilities,' we’re offering them a tool to benefit from rising interest rates while ensuring the liquidity of their funds," Omar Arnaout, the CEO of XTB, commented.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
