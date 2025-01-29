Windsor Brokers Rolls Out 2% Interest Program on All Funds, Not Only Idle

Windsor Brokers announced yesterday (Tuesday) the implementation of an interest-bearing program that offers up to 2% annual interest on trading account balances, expanding its existing loyalty program offerings.

The Cyprus-based broker's new feature calculates interest daily on clients' total trading balance, including both used and free margin portions of the account. Interest earnings convert to loyalty points, which are distributed monthly and can be redeemed for cash.

"Our new Interest feature exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions," remarks Jabra Serieh, Marketing Director at Windsor Brokers. "By offering up to 2% annual interest on trading balances, we empower our traders to explore new revenue streams and earn passively on their entire account balance, even during periods of low volatility Volatility In finance, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of a financial instrument, such as commodities, currencies, or stocks, over a given time period. Essentially, volatility describes the nature of an instrument’s fluctuation; a highly volatile security equates to large fluctuations in price, and a low volatile security equates to timid fluctuations in price. Volatility is an important statistical indicator used by financial traders to assist them in developing trading systems. Trad In finance, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of a financial instrument, such as commodities, currencies, or stocks, over a given time period. Essentially, volatility describes the nature of an instrument’s fluctuation; a highly volatile security equates to large fluctuations in price, and a low volatile security equates to timid fluctuations in price. Volatility is an important statistical indicator used by financial traders to assist them in developing trading systems. Trad Read this Term."

The feature operates without lock-in periods or withdrawal restrictions, with earned points adding to traders' existing rewards balance. Clients can activate the interest feature through the company's web portal.

The program structures interest rates according to the firm's loyalty status tiers, beginning at 0.4% annually for Gold Status and reaching 2% for Diamond Status members. According to the company, loyalty points can be redeemed at values up to $2 per point.

2%, but on All Funds

According to Windsor, its offer of interest on funds deposited in investment accounts differs from what other FX and CFD brokers have been introducing for some time.

In their case, interest applies only to idle funds—those not engaged in active trading. Windsor, however, calculates interest on the total trading balance, including funds currently being invested.

Interest offers on idle funds began appearing as early as 2023. XTB was among the first to offer up to 5%, followed shortly by Moneybull with a similar program. In 2024, Tickmill joined the trend, offering 3.5% interest.

"We are fully aware that our clients are looking for additional ways to put their money to work while waiting for market opportunities to start investing actively. In line with our approach, 'one app – many possibilities,' we’re offering them a tool to benefit from rising interest rates while ensuring the liquidity of their funds," Omar Arnaout, the CEO of XTB, commented.

Windsor Brokers, operating since 1988, provides Forex Forex Foreign exchange or forex is the act of converting one nation’s currency into another nation’s currency (that possesses a different currency); for example, the converting of British Pounds into US Dollars, and vice versa. The exchange of currencies can be done over a physical counter, such as at a Bureau de Change, or over the internet via broker platforms, where currency speculation takes place, known as forex trading.The foreign exchange market, by its very nature, is the world’s largest tradi Foreign exchange or forex is the act of converting one nation’s currency into another nation’s currency (that possesses a different currency); for example, the converting of British Pounds into US Dollars, and vice versa. The exchange of currencies can be done over a physical counter, such as at a Bureau de Change, or over the internet via broker platforms, where currency speculation takes place, known as forex trading.The foreign exchange market, by its very nature, is the world’s largest tradi Read this Term and CFD trading services across more than 80 countries under various regulatory frameworks. The interest program forms part of the firm's broader loyalty rewards system.