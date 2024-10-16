Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FXCM UK Reports Whopping Profit Decline in 2023 as Traders Activity Wanes

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 06:54 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Stratos Markets Limited showed a net loss for 2023, a stark contrast to the previous year's profit.
  • The company attributed the slump to decreased market volatility, with retail trading volumes down 37.6%.
FXCM logo in front of a forex and CFD trading desk

Stratos Markets Limited, operating under the FXCM UK brand, reported a significant net loss for the fiscal year 2023, exceeding 350%. According to the FX/CFD brokers, it reflects a challenging period characterized by reduced market volatility and strategic changes within the company’s structure.

FXCM UK Reports a Net Loss of $2.5 Million for 2023

The FXCM UK’s turnover dropped by 115.7% year-over-year, resulting in a $1.7 million loss. Profit on ordinary activities before taxation experienced an even sharper decline, falling by 389.5% to a loss of $2.2 million. The final net loss amounted to over $2.5 million, compared to the $860,500 profit reported the previous year (-350%).

Retail trading volumes, a key metric for the company's performance, decreased by 37.6% in 2023.

“Volatility is important for the Company, being highly correlated to trading activity in the markets,” Stratos commented in the financial report. “For 2023 volatility was lower than in 2022. The VIX average, a measure of volatility , varied between 16.34 and 38.93 in 2022 and decreased in 2023 to 12.10 in December 2023, the lowest the index has been since late 2019.”

Source: FXCM UK/Companies House
Source: FXCM UK/Companies House

A year ago, the UK branch of FXCM operated under the name Forex Capital Markets Limited, but on September 10, 2023, it was renamed Stratos Markets Limited. This occurred shortly after FXCM's Cyprus-based company, FXCM EU Ltd, underwent a name change to Stratos Europe Ltd, as part of a broader group strategy aimed at rebranding its European subsidiaries. However, this does not mean that FXCM will change its trading brand to Stratos.

"The name change to Stratos is part of a restructuring of the firm to give us more flexibility. FXCM will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Stratos, similar to how Google operates under Alphabet Inc.," the FXCM's spokesperson commented in an e-mail response to Finance Magnates a year ago.

Despite the challenging year, FXCM UK maintained a solid capital position. Client cash held stood at $125.7 million, down 11.6% from the previous year, while capital resources slightly decreased to $62.9 million from $64.4 million in 2022.

According to the newest financial report, Strators navigated through several external challenges, including the collapse of three US banks in March 2023. The company reported that it successfully withdrew most of its funds from Signature Bank before its closure, with only a small amount remaining within FDIC insurance limits.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1867 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1867 Articles
  • 41 Followers

