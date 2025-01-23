CFDs Broker One Global Market Remains Profitable in FY24 Despite Revenue Decline

One Global Market (OGM), a United Kingdom-based contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, ended its financial year on 30 September 2024 with revenue of £531,342, marking a decline of 34.1 per cent from the previous fiscal year’s £791,791.

Focus on Technology Fees

According to the latest Companies House filing, the broker earned £273,612 from commissions, while the remaining £283,730 was generated from technology fees. Notably, technology fees emerged as a new revenue stream for the broker, as no income was generated from this source in the previous year.

“OGM made significant advancements in 2024, including transitioning to technologies and platforms to align with consumer familiarity, a new banking relationship that offers enhanced fund protection, and a private banker to expedite wire transfers for faster client fund access,” the filing noted.

The broker also highlighted an increase in its liquidity position in 2024 and a new focus on “high-net-worth individuals, targeting seasoned traders with prior market experience and an average account size of $50,000 or more.”

OGM is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and provides forex and CFDs trading services to retail and professional traders. It generates revenue from three sources: spread markups, commissions, and swap premiums. Operating under an agency brokerage model, its revenue entirely depends on clients’ trading volume.

FY24 income statement of One Global Market

Still a Profitable Broker

Although the company’s administrative profitability declined by 72 per cent from FY24’s £147,813, it still achieved a profit of £41,273.

“In 2024, OGM remained profitable despite global conflicts impacting the UBO’s ability to capitalise as planned,” the filing stated. “This financial stability ensures continued reinvestment into core business areas and strategic growth initiatives.”

In response to the revenue decline, the company reduced its expenses, including sales costs and administrative costs. Sales costs dropped to £440,153 from £123,677, while administrative expenses were cut to £398,880 from £520,304.