Axi Enters India with a New Office

Monday, 23/09/2024 | 07:48 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The broker has already inaugurated its new office in Bangalore, India.
  • The scope of the new office remains unclear.
The new office of Axi in Bangalore, India: Source: LinkedIn
The new office of Axi in Bangalore, India: Source: LinkedIn

Axi, an Australia-headquartered forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, has expanded its physical presence by opening a new office in Bangalore, India. Although confirmed today (Monday), the India office was inaugurated "a few weeks ago."

“Members of our executive team travelled to India for the office opening, spending a productive few days meeting the team and gaining insights into the rapid growth in Bangalore,” Axi wrote in a social media post.

The official post of Axi on LinkedIn
The official post of Axi on LinkedIn

However, the business and operational focus Axi will target from its new India office remains unknown.

A Broker with Global Presence

Axi operates from multiple global locations, including offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Cyprus, and now India. Earlier, Axi confirmed the opening of a Dubai office, fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Additionally, the broker is licensed in Australia, the UK, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Apart from its usual CFD offerings, Axi has entered the prop trading sector, becoming one of the first established brokers in this emerging market. Unlike most players in the prop trading industry, Axi offers live trading to prop traders and has even questioned the sustainability of the demo account-based prop trading model.

Meanwhile, Axi is heavily investing in marketing and has recently renewed its major sports sponsorship deal with English football club Manchester City. The broker also signed the club’s footballer, John Stones, who plays for the English national team, as its brand ambassador. Axi’s sponsorship efforts extend beyond English football, with an existing partnership with the Brazilian football club Esporte Clube Bahia.

Axi
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6507 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6507 Articles
  • 87 Followers

