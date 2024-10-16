Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

"The Future Digital Wealth 2024": Finance Magnates Visits LSEG's Cyprus Event

“The Future Digital Wealth 2024”: Finance Magnates Visits LSEG’s Cyprus Event

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 09:37 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • The event showcases LSEG’s data-powered widgets and tools.
  • Finance Magnates’ Andrea Badiola Mateos is also a speaker at the event.
Panel discussion at LSEG's event "The Future Digital Wealth 2024: Technology and Data at the Helm"
Panel discussion at LSEG's event "The Future Digital Wealth 2024: Technology and Data at the Helm"

Finance Magnates is attending The Future Digital Wealth 2024: Technology and Data at the Helm, organised by LSEG and being held in Limassol, Cyprus, today (Wednesday). The one-day event is showcasing the data capabilities of LSEG, AI tools, and discussions on “The Future of Wealth.”

The agenda of the event includes:

  • Session 1 - Widget Workshop: Visualising Financial Data for Online Traders. Powered by LSEG data.
  • Session 2 - Sentiment to Strategy: Crypto, FX, Stocks. AI Tools for Automated Video and Chat Integration.
  • Session 3 - Panel Discussion: The Future of Wealth: The Changing Role of Financial Advice.

Finance Magnates is the official media partner of the event. What's more, Andrea Badiola Mateos, Chief Commercial Officer of Finance Magnates Group, is also one of the speakers at the event.

Other speakers include Anthony Luciani, Quantitative Researcher at MarketPsych; Christoforos Soutzis, Group Head of Operations at Capital.com; Prajesh Manglani, Director – Global Customer Solutions at LSEG; Johann Leikert, Sales Director at financial.com; Niko Pilic, Head of Proposition Sales, Product Strategy & Marketing at financial.com; and Ronan Leonard, Global Director, Digital Wealth Partner Strategy at LSEG.

Visualising LSEG’s Data Capabilities

Pilic took the stage as the first speaker, showcasing LSEG's widgets, which allow online traders to visualise financial data more effectively.

The hands-on session focused on how to add dynamic, ready-made online platform widgets designed for traders, and on visualising real-time financial data, including live price feeds, interactive charts, technical indicators, and key financial information.

Niko Pilic, Head of Proposition Sales, Product Strategy &amp; Marketing at financial.com, at LSEG event
Niko Pilic, Head of Proposition Sales, Product Strategy & Marketing at financial.com, at LSEG event

Reading the Digital Pulse

In the next session, MarketPsych’s Luciani took the stage virtually to showcase “LSEG MarketPsych News and Social Media Analytics for Wealth & Brokerage Services.” His focus was on how to present unstructured data in a structured manner.

Anthony Luciani, Quantitative Researcher at MarketPsych, prensenting at LSEG's Cyprus event
Anthony Luciani, Quantitative Researcher at MarketPsych, virtually presenting at LSEG's Cyprus event

The Changing Role of Financial Advice

In the last session from the stage, four industry experts discuss the topic “The Future of Wealth: The Changing Role of Financial Advice.” Participants include Finance Magnates’ Mateos, Soutzis from Capital.com, LSEG’s Manglani, and Leikert from financial.com.

This session explores the evaluation of the wealth management industry and its impact on advisors, investors, regulations, wealth firms, brokerages, and other key stakeholders.

Stay tuned for live updates from the session!

LSEG
cyprus
FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

