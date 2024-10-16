Why Cross-Border Payments Matter and What Lies Ahead in 2025

Cross-border payments have quietly developed into the financial lifeblood of international trade, investment, and economic growth. Whether it’s multinational corporations transferring funds across subsidiaries, or consumers purchasing goods from overseas, the ability to move money across borders efficiently and securely is absolutely vital.
While cross-border payments have seen significant growth in recent years, they also face challenges that require innovative solutions. For its part, companies such as Visa have operated at the vanguard of this trend, helping act as agents of change in the industry.
The Importance of Cross-Border Payments
The easiest way to underscore cross-border payments is to articulate the scope and worth of them. Last year, these payments were essential for facilitating global trade, which accounted for roughly $32 trillion.
Companies routinely engage in importing and exporting need reliable payment systems to settle transactions, manage supply chains, and foster business relationships across different countries. However, without smooth, secure cross-border payment systems, global trade would be hampered by increased costs and inefficiencies.
Furthermore, these payments have proven to be drivers of economic growth by enabling foreign direct investment (FDI), capital flows, and the development of international business relationships. Nowhere is this more evident than with emerging markets, which rely on foreign investments and remittances to strengthen their economies. For instance, remittances sent to low- and middle-income countries reached over $540 billion last year.
On a micro level, remittances can provide a lifeline for families. For millions of migrant workers, cross-border payments are the paramount means of supporting their families back home. Remittances sent from countries like the United States, the UK, and Gulf nations to regions like Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia play a critical role in reducing poverty and improving living conditions. In many developing countries, remittance flows outstrip foreign aid, making efficient cross-border payment systems essential for social and economic stability.
Finally, the rise of e-commerce has dramatically increased the need for efficient cross-border payments. Consumers can now purchase goods and services from anywhere in the world, and businesses need payment systems that can handle international transactions seamlessly. Cross-border payments ultimately enable consumers to access a wider range of products while also allowing businesses to expand their customer base globally.
Challenges in Cross-Border Payments
Cross-border payments remain crucial to the global economy, however, face several persistent challenges, many without easy solutions. Perhaps the most for common complaint of these payments are high costs. For example, remittance can be expensive with fees ranging from 5% to 10% of the transaction amount – even higher costs can be associated with smaller payments. These costs are especially burdensome for migrant workers sending money home, where every dollar matters.
Timing is also a key pain point. Despite advancements in technology, cross-border payments can take several days to settle, especially when multiple banks and correspondent institutions are involved. This delay can disrupt business operations and create uncertainty for recipients waiting for funds.
Any time money is transferred between jurisdictions regulatory protocols can be an issue, with cross-border payments being no exception. These transactions are subject to a complex web of regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML) laws, sanctions, and currency controls. These regulations vary by country and can create hurdles for businesses and individuals trying to move money across borders.
Any individual who has ever engaged in money transfers between different currencies is aware of rate fluctuations and volatility. These add another layer of complexity to cross-border payments. Businesses engaged in international trade often face currency risk, which can affect profit margins and lead to unpredictable cash flows. Similarly, individuals sending remittances may find that exchange rate volatility significantly reduces the value of the funds received.
Why Visa is Leading the Way Forward via Payments Innovations
Given these challenges, it comes as no surprise that the payments industry is open to disruption and innovation. As one of the world’s largest payment networks, Visa has been at the forefront of this transformation. With its vast global infrastructure, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships, Visa is leading the way forward in cross-border payments, positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of international finance.
The company, with its extensive network spanning over 200 countries and territories, is leveraging its scale, technology, and partnerships to address these challenges and redefine what’s possible in cross-border payments.
