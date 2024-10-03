Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Share Your Expertise: Shape the Future of Global Cross-Border Payments

Thursday, 03/10/2024
  • Help share your insights and drive the future of global payment solutions.
The efficacy of cross-border payments across borders has become an essential aspect of businesses. Unfortunately, these payments are also a notable pain point for operations as they expand into international markets. As such, Finance Magnates has partnered with Visa to launch a quick survey to glean the latest insights and feedback from all participating professionals.

Each industry has grappled with cross-border payments in their own way, with the financial services space having its own unique experience. Businesses routinely have to grapple transaction costs, compliance issues, security protocols, and other potential processing delays.

Why Your Participation in the Survey Matters

In the face of these challenges, this survey is looking to garner actionable feedback to help contribute to solutions and strategies moving forward. This includes forming industry techniques as well as best practices in the financial services space as we head into 2025.

Whether you are a financial professional, fintech leaders, and business executives are encouraged to fill out the survey. Participate today by accessing the following link.

Any industry has room for optimization and payments operations are no exception. Survey responses can be helpful in improving operational efficiency while reducing friction in cross-border payments. Ultimately, all individuals are invited to participate in the survey to lend their voice in steering the future of global financial innovations and standards.

Noteworthy Trends that Are Looking to Be Addressed

The survey touches on several elements of the cross-border payments sphere. Respondents can address some prominent trends and topics, each of which have the goal of identifying the most efficient or salient strategies. The participation from a diverse audience will also be instrumental in lending a broad-based perspective.

Both Finance Magnates and Visa thank all participants for their attention, time, and effort in helping shape the future of cross-border payments!

