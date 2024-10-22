Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Mastercard Launches Local E-Commerce Payment Processing in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 16:52 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The infrastructure supports over 30 payment methods and includes fraud detection features.
  • In 2023, Mastercard Gateway processed over 950 million payments in Saudi Arabia.
Mastercard has introduced a new technology infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to enable local processing of e-commerce transactions. According to the firm, this system aims to provide secure and efficient payment services for Mastercard partners and consumers. It also supports the Kingdom’s push for digital commerce expansion.

SAMA Supports Mastercard Gateway Launch

Backed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the initiative establishes Mastercard Gateway in the region. The platform facilitates digital payment solutions and risk management tools for over 30 payment methods. This includes fraud detection and prevention features for businesses, while customers gain enhanced cybersecurity protection.

“As a company that is powering economies and empowering people, we understand the importance of a world-class payment infrastructure,” said Adam Jones, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard.

“We are proud of our long legacy in the Kingdom and the unveiling of our secure technology infrastructure in the Kingdom is a landmark moment that reinforces our commitment to digitization and diversification. We will continue to work closely with local leadership to collaboratively fuel the payments ecosystem in Saudi Arabia as we empower its people and businesses.”

Meanwhile, barq, a financial services startup in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Mastercard to utilize Mastercard Gateway for payment acceptance solutions, as reported by Finance Magnates earlier.

This collaboration aims to provide merchants and consumers with tailored services. barq will enhance its offerings using Mastercard technology, improving convenience, speed, security, and integrating fraud prevention features.

Digital Payments Surge in Saudi Arabia

The local infrastructure aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to brace the country’s digital economy and payment ecosystem.

Mastercard’s initiative also aims to promote innovation and economic diversification. The company has noted increased adoption of digital payments in the Kingdom, driven by secure and convenient payment options for businesses and consumers.

Through Mastercard Gateway, merchants in Saudi Arabia will access global markets via a network of more than 200 acquirers. The platform also connects them to over 110 million acceptance locations worldwide. In 2023, Mastercard Gateway processed over 950 million payments in Saudi Arabia.

