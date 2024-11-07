Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FinTech
> Payments
> Adyen Revenue Hits €498.3 Million on Digital Commerce Surge

Adyen Revenue Hits €498.3 Million on Digital Commerce Surge

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 07:49 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • "The third quarter of 2024 marked a period of strong growth and continued innovation," said Adyen's CFO.
  • The Dutch payment giant's processed volume surged 32% YoY to €320.6 billion.
Adyen
Adyen

Dutch payment technology giant Adyen NV reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, with net revenue climbing 21% at constant currency, highlighting the company's successful recovery from last year's challenges.

Adyen Posts 21% Revenue Growth as Platform Business Leads Expansion

The Amsterdam-based fintech firm (AMS: ADYEN) recorded net revenue of €498.3 million in the third quarter, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. Processing volumes surged to €320.6 billion, representing a robust 32% year-over-year growth, as the company continued to expand its market presence across various segments.

Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer
Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer

"The third quarter of 2024 marked a period of strong growth and continued innovation," said Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer. "Our net revenue growth of 21% at constant currency was driven by our ability to consistently execute on our land-and-expand strategy with our existing customers, in-line with the building blocks that we outlined in 2023."

The latest results mark a significant turnaround from August 2023, when Adyen's shares plummeted nearly 40% in a single day following disappointing first-half results. Overnight, the company’s valuation dropped by $20 billion.

Since the significant decline and subsequent low, the stock has rebounded over the past year by more than 132%. However, Thursday's session did not yield a positive response to the latest trading update, with shares on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange falling by 1.7%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance
Source: Yahoo! Finance

Platforms, Unified Commerce and Digital

The company's platform business emerged as the standout performer, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing segment. The platform segment's growth reflects the company's ongoing expansion of its merchant base, with notable activities in North America including its existing partnerships with Block's Cash App and Shopify.

In the Unified Commerce segment, Adyen reported growth as it continued to expand across different industry verticals. The digital segment also continued its established growth pattern in a market that has evolved since the heightened online shopping activity during the pandemic period.

“As we look towards the end of the year and into 2025, we remain confident in the vast opportunity ahead and in our ability to continue executing on our long-term vision,” Tandowsky added, expressing confidence in the company's future trajectory.

Adyen’s New CTO and PayPal Partnerhisp

In August, Adyen appointed Tom Adams as its new Chief Technology Officer. Adams steps in as Alexander Matthey, Adyen’s outgoing CTO, concludes a decade of service marked by significant technological contributions. Adyen's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pieter van der Does, conveyed strong confidence in Adams' capability to advance the company's tech-driven strategy.

In parallel, PayPal has entered into an expanded global partnership with Adyen. Through this arrangement, Adyen will incorporate PayPal’s Fastlane solution into its offerings for enterprise and marketplace customers in the United States, with plans for global expansion.

Fastlane is engineered to improve guest checkout by accelerating the transaction process, ultimately aimed at boosting conversion rates by simplifying the customer experience.

Dutch payment technology giant Adyen NV reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, with net revenue climbing 21% at constant currency, highlighting the company's successful recovery from last year's challenges.

Adyen Posts 21% Revenue Growth as Platform Business Leads Expansion

The Amsterdam-based fintech firm (AMS: ADYEN) recorded net revenue of €498.3 million in the third quarter, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. Processing volumes surged to €320.6 billion, representing a robust 32% year-over-year growth, as the company continued to expand its market presence across various segments.

Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer
Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer

"The third quarter of 2024 marked a period of strong growth and continued innovation," said Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's Chief Financial Officer. "Our net revenue growth of 21% at constant currency was driven by our ability to consistently execute on our land-and-expand strategy with our existing customers, in-line with the building blocks that we outlined in 2023."

The latest results mark a significant turnaround from August 2023, when Adyen's shares plummeted nearly 40% in a single day following disappointing first-half results. Overnight, the company’s valuation dropped by $20 billion.

Since the significant decline and subsequent low, the stock has rebounded over the past year by more than 132%. However, Thursday's session did not yield a positive response to the latest trading update, with shares on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange falling by 1.7%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance
Source: Yahoo! Finance

Platforms, Unified Commerce and Digital

The company's platform business emerged as the standout performer, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing segment. The platform segment's growth reflects the company's ongoing expansion of its merchant base, with notable activities in North America including its existing partnerships with Block's Cash App and Shopify.

In the Unified Commerce segment, Adyen reported growth as it continued to expand across different industry verticals. The digital segment also continued its established growth pattern in a market that has evolved since the heightened online shopping activity during the pandemic period.

“As we look towards the end of the year and into 2025, we remain confident in the vast opportunity ahead and in our ability to continue executing on our long-term vision,” Tandowsky added, expressing confidence in the company's future trajectory.

Adyen’s New CTO and PayPal Partnerhisp

In August, Adyen appointed Tom Adams as its new Chief Technology Officer. Adams steps in as Alexander Matthey, Adyen’s outgoing CTO, concludes a decade of service marked by significant technological contributions. Adyen's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pieter van der Does, conveyed strong confidence in Adams' capability to advance the company's tech-driven strategy.

In parallel, PayPal has entered into an expanded global partnership with Adyen. Through this arrangement, Adyen will incorporate PayPal’s Fastlane solution into its offerings for enterprise and marketplace customers in the United States, with plans for global expansion.

Fastlane is engineered to improve guest checkout by accelerating the transaction process, ultimately aimed at boosting conversion rates by simplifying the customer experience.

Topics
Q3
trading update
Adyen
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1933 Articles
  • 44 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1933 Articles
  • 44 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FinTech

Featured Videos

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}