eToro Hooks Up with Deutsche Börse to Roll Out 290 German Stocks

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 09:02 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The expansion includes smaller, less liquid stocks and enhanced pricing data.
  • This follows eToro's launch of eToro Core and direct investing from EUR accounts.
Trading and investing platform eToro has announced a new partnership with Deutsche Börse. This collaboration will add over 290 German-listed stocks to eToro's platform. The move aims to provide users with more options and better data for informed investment decisions.

Expanding Stock Selection

Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse AG
Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse AG, Source: LinkedIn

The addition will allow eToro users, both in Germany and globally, to trade a broader range of stocks. Previously, users had access to 120 stocks, including the DAX40, which represents the 40 largest companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange . The new stocks include smaller and less liquid companies, expanding the trading possibilities.

Alongside the increased stock offerings, eToro will enhance the quality of pricing data for its German users. According to the firm, this partnership is part of eToro's strategy to localize and expand its services in Germany.

“The cooperation with eToro enables retail investors to trade German stocks based on the high quality data of XETRA which supports their investment decisions," Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse AG, said.

"This underlines Deutsche Börse’s ability to offer standardised data packages for various use cases, also addressing eToro’s need to provide data to a wide range of customers,” he added.

Launching New Features

Recent efforts include the launch of eToro Core, featuring free investment portfolios managed by BlackRock, and the introduction of direct investing from EUR eToro Money accounts. eToro has also recently partnered with the London Stock Exchange to add over 1,000 UK-listed stocks to its platform.

“eToro’s partnership with Deutsche Börse represents a significant milestone in our commitment to localizing services for the German market. The addition of 290 new German stocks and enhanced pricing data will greatly enrich the equity investing experience for our users,” commenting on the partnership, Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro, said.

“Furthermore, this collaboration complements our existing ETFs package from Xetra, providing a comprehensive, retail-oriented service for long-term investors interested in diverse ETFs. We will continue to explore partnerships to open global markets and enhance the retail investing experience.”

Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
