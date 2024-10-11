Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finance Magnates Attending LSEG Future Digital Wealth as Media Partner

Friday, 11/10/2024 | 10:22 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • The event is devoted to the most pressing digital wealth trends, tools, and techniques.
The Future Digital Wealth 2024: Technology and Data at the Helm will be held in Limassol, Cyprus next week on October 16, bringing together some of the industry’s biggest names, including Finance Magnates. This LSEG proprietary event is devoted to the most pertinent digital wealth trends, tools, and techniques, taking place at the City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Prospective attendees can access the following link to learn more about the event and register. While the event is free of charge, participants are advised to register in advance to ensure they have a seat.

Finance Magnates will be on-site as an official media partner for the event, which features three in-depth panel sessions as well as a networking session. Additionally, the group’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andrea Badiola Mateos, will be one of the keynote speakers, offering valuable insights on the future of wealth. This agenda includes the following panels:

Widget Workshop: Visualizing Financial Data for Online Traders

During this hands-on session, participants can learn how to add ready-made online platform widgets tailored for traders. The workshop will cover essential tools and techniques for visualizing real-time financial data, including live price feeds, interactive charts, technical indicators, and key financial information. By the end of the session, attendees will be equipped to design and integrate powerful trading widgets (data & technology provide by LSEG) that enhance user experience and decision-making on trading platforms.

Sentiment to Strategy: Crypto, FX, Stocks. AI Tools for Automated Video and Chat Integration

Attendees can explore the cutting-edge intersection of sentiment data and AI automated video and chat tools, diving deep into the Crypto, FX, and Stock markets. This session will showcase how Market Psych sentiment data is built on Crypto, FX and Equities markets (with traction on US markets) and also AI-driven technologies for video creation and chat capabilities (with traction on Asian markets).

Look to discover the latest tools for market sentiment in real-time, transforming raw data into actionable insights. Automated video content and interactive chatbots will complement your online platform strategy to increase clients time spent & interactions with your platform.

The Future of Wealth: The Changing Role of Financial Advice

In this workshop, the panellists will discuss the evolution of the wealth industry and the impact of this evolution on advisors, investors, regulations, wealth firms, brokerages and other industry stakeholders.

This is one event you cannot afford to miss! Discover the latest trends in wealth management, data visualization tools, and AI technologies with the industry's brightest minds. See you in Limassol next week!

