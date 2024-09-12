Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Names Simon Ormrod as Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 17:29 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Ormrod joined Finalto from Vantage Capital Markets, where he served as the Group Chief Financial Officer.
  • He has a long history in the industry, including leadership roles at Liquidnet, Colt Technology Services, and GE Money.
Finalto has appointed Simon Ormrod as the Chief Financial Officer. Previously VP for Finance at Finalto, Ormrod will be responsible for safeguarding the firm’s financial health and its ability to support global growth initiatives, the company said in a statement today (Thursday).

Finalto Eyes Growth with New CFO Appointment

“Simon is a highly skilled CFO who has already demonstrated his ability to support our growth strategy. In this role, he will continue to elevate the Financial and operational governance required for a highly regulated multi-asset trading business,” Finalto’s Group CEO Matthew Maloney mentioned.

Simon Ormrod brings a wealth of experience to Finalto as he takes on the role of CFO. Previously, he served as the Group Chief Financial Officer at Vantage Capital Markets, a position he held for nearly two years based in London, the UK.

Simon Ormrod, Source: LinkedIn

Additionally, Ormrod has worked for notable industry brands. For 14 years, he held leadership roles at investment network Liquidnet, moving from a managerial position to later serving as the Chief Financial Officer, Director, and Global Head of Equities Business Management for EMEA. The industry expert has also worked for Colt Technology Services and GE Money.

Other Leadership Changes at Finalto

Recently, Finalto appointed Pablo Quiroga Gomez as the Chief Operating Officer for the UK. Gomez has worked as Finalto’s Global Head of Client Services, based in the London office, for more than three years. He has a wealth of industry experience from his previous roles at the firm and other notable industry brands.

Accepting the new responsibility, Gomez said: "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my career at Finalto. It’s been a privilege to be part of the company’s impressive growth trajectory, and I’m looking forward to working with our fantastic global team as we continue to evolve and enhance our offering, providing market-leading liquidity and technology services to our existing clients and to new customers."

Meanwhile, Finalto South Africa has unveiled a new white-label solution to help market participants establish their own brokerages. The service offers access to liquidity and promises to support new brokerage companies in the industry.

Finalto
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
