Will Litecoin Go Up? LTC Price Prediction for 2025 Threatened by Double Top Pattern

The LTC price recently tested the $140 level but is now declining, showing little reaction to Bitcoin's new ATH.
Technical analysis suggests that the double-top pattern could drive LTC down by over 50%.
Such a sharp drop would mean Litecoin’s return to the lows of August 2024.
After a 40%
increase in 2024, Litecoin (LTC) remains overshadowed by Bitcoin (BTC). While
Bitcoin is testing new all-time highs (ATH) this week, Litecoin seems largely
unaffected. Moreover, technical analysis indicates that Litecoin's price could
potentially drop by as much as 50% from its current levels, revisiting the lows
from August 2024.
Will
Litecoin go up? Or is it headed for a steeper decline, possibly returning to
the $50 range? Let's delve into the factors influencing its trajectory.
Will Litecoin Ever Go Up?
LTC Price In Consolidation
As of
January 21, 2025, Litecoin is trading at approximately $117, reflecting a 5.03%
decrease from the previous day. At the end of last week, the price of the
second-oldest cryptocurrency was testing levels above $140, aligning with the
local highs from December 2024. Together, these levels form a double-top
pattern, which will be discussed further in this analysis.
On-chain
metrics also indicate a bullish outlook for Litecoin. Notably, 72% of LTC
addresses are currently in profit, suggesting widespread gains for holders.
This profitability often correlates with sustained bullish sentiment, as market
participants are less likely to sell at a loss.
⚡️📈 Litecoin has decoupled from other altcoins, jumping +16.1% in market cap in just the past 11 hours. Just as we saw in early December, the key driver appears to be whales and sharks holding at least 10K+ $LTC. They have accumulated 250K coins since Jan. 9th. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zCmu7tGKJl
Why Litecoin Is Not Going
Up? Technical Analysis of LTC Price
Technical
analysis may not bring encouraging news for Litecoin enthusiasts. My recent
review indicates that Litecoin's daily chart shows a double-top formation, a
pattern that often signals a trend reversal.
The
double-top was formed around the $140 mark in December and was retested in
mid-January, encountering strong selling pressure both times. Currently,
Litecoin is expected to decline toward the lower boundary of the two-month
consolidation range. This boundary aligns with the psychological $100 level and
local lows near $97.
If this
range is breached, it would confirm the bearish formation, with its target
coinciding almost perfectly with the August lows around $55. This
"coincidence" is certainly intriguing for proponents of market
geometry theories.
Breaking
below the $100 level, the lower limit of the consolidation, may not be
straightforward. This level is reinforced by the 50% Fibonacci retracement
measured from the upward trend between August and December 2024, during which
Litecoin's price surged by 200%.
If my
bearish scenario materializes, Litecoin could decline by more than 50% from its
current price, testing its lowest levels in over six months.
Litecoin Price Predictions
2025
Litecoin
was once dubbed the "silver of the cryptocurrency market" and
intended to be a direct competitor to Bitcoin. Over the years, however, with
increasing competition, its role in the cryptocurrency market has diminished,
along with its position among the largest tokens.
Currently,
with a market capitalization of $8.8 billion and a daily trading volume of $1.2
billion, Litecoin ranks as the 20th largest cryptocurrency according to
CoinMarketCap. Although many investors have shifted their focus elsewhere,
Litecoin remains a noteworthy player.
Analysts
have provided various forecasts for Litecoin's price in the coming years:
2025: Predictions suggest that Litecoin
could exceed the $150 mark, with some estimates reaching up to $200.
2030: Long-term forecasts are more
optimistic, with potential prices surpassing $700, and some estimates reaching
up to $1,200.
While
Litecoin has demonstrated significant growth and shows potential for further
appreciation, the cryptocurrency market remains volatile. Factors such as ETF
approval, miner activity, and broader market trends will continue to influence
LTC's price trajectory. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider
market dynamics before making investment decisions.
Litecoin Price, FAQ
How high will Litecoin be
in 5 years?
Based on
multiple analyst forecasts, Litecoin is expected to trade between $320.88 and
$809.33 by 2030. Conservative estimates suggest a minimum price of $199.56,
while more optimistic predictions point to potential highs around $707.39 on
average. The most realistic target appears to be in the $400-500 range, with a
peak forecast of $410.55.
Will Litecoin reach
$10,000?
Reaching
$10,000 is considered impossible by market analysts and technical forecasts3.
Even the most optimistic long-term predictions for 2030-2031 stay well below
$2,000, with the highest forecasts ranging between $1,200 and $1,500.
Is Litecoin going up in
value?
Current
technical analysis indicates an upward trajectory, with predictions showing
steady growth potential. The cryptocurrency is expected to reach $151.47 by
February 17, 2025. A critical threshold exists at the $132.78 Fibonacci
retracement level, which could trigger further upward momentum if broken.
Will Litecoin ever reach
all time high?
Most
analysts' predictions suggest Litecoin will gradually appreciate but remain
below its previous all-time high in the near term. By 2030, several forecasts
indicate potential prices between $320.88 and $809.33, which could approach
historical peaks. However, this growth is expected to be more gradual and
sustainable compared to previous bull runs.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
