Why Is XRP Going Up? Price Prediction Suggests Crypto Token May Jump 37%

XRP initially declined, then staged a strong rebound following Trump’s announcements of new tariffs.
A huge hammer pattern has emerged on the XRP/USDT chart, indicating a strong buy signal.
According to technical analysis, there is potential for a 37% upward movement in XRP’s price to $3.40.
XRP lost
nearly 40% during Monday's session, dropping to its lowest levels since
November, only to recover and close up 5% by the end of the day. This
volatility was triggered by Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on
Mexico and Canada, which he later temporarily withdrew.
The
new-again U.S. president shook global markets, including cryptocurrencies,
leaving a notable hammer formation (or bullish pin bar) on XRP's chart,
demonstrating how strongly buyers rejected attempts to fall below the
psychological $2 level.
In this
article, we explore why XRP is going up and whether its price will reach new
all-time highs, presenting the latest technical analysis and XRP price
prediction for 2025.
Why XRP Fell and
Rebounded: Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets
On Sunday,
Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on neighboring Canada and Mexico, with new
regulations set to take effect on Tuesday. He also suggested similar fees might
be imposed on the EU.
However,
Trump later backtracked from his initial announcements, stating that tariffs
might be suspended for a month if border controls are increased to combat
migration.
Why Is XRP Price Up Today?
Following
this turmoil, XRP's price first plummeted by almost 40% on Monday to just
$1.77, its lowest since November, before ultimately ending the day at $2.7, up
approximately 5%.
Although
today (Tuesday, February 4, 2025), XRP's price is slightly declining to $2.49,
it has managed to recover a significant portion of its sudden losses from the
beginning of the week.
The
maintained tariffs on China prevented a green candle from forming on today's
chart. Trump's actions caused considerable devastation in crypto markets,
triggering cascading liquidations of leveraged positions. While losses have
decreased, they still total $544 million over the last 24 hours, affecting both
short and long positions. XRP saw liquidations of longs worth nearly $19
million and shorts worth almost $13 million.
Major Hammer Formation on
XRP Chart: Technical Analysis
A bullish
case for XRP in the coming days and weeks is supported by the candlestick
formation that appeared on Monday's daily chart. We observed a very long lower
wick with a short body, clearly rejecting the lower boundary of the
consolidation drawn since November and the psychological $2 level.
This
indicates buyers are ready to defend this level and accumulate XRP at local
bottoms. Bullish momentum could soon drive the price back to around $2.90,
where early December highs are located.
Breaking above this level would open
the path to the upper boundary of the current consolidation and XRP's previous
ATH at $3.40.
XRP Price Support
XRP Price Resistance
$1.60 - 200 EMA
$2.90 - Early December highs
$2.00 - Lower consolidation boundary
$3.00 - Psychological level
$2.60 - 50 EMA
$3.40 - Previous ATH
The bullish
scenario would be invalidated by a drop below the mentioned $2 support and
breach of the 200 EMA. This would signal bears returning to control,
potentially pushing XRP's price to $1 or lower.
XRP Price Prediction: DeepSeek
AI Predicts XRP to Reach $5
DeepSeek
AI, a predictive analytics platform, has entered the conversation on XRP’s
outlook for 2025. Using machine learning, sentiment analysis, and economic
data, the service aims to offer forward-looking perspectives on various digital
assets.
Meanwhile,
expanded use of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity platform by financial institutions
could further elevate XRP demand. Broader market sentiment, especially trends
tied to Bitcoin’s performance, along with global economic factors, is also
expected to shape XRP’s price trajectory.
XRP Price, FAQ
Why is XRP increasing?
XRP’s
recent price upswing is largely attributed to a rapid sell-off and subsequent
recovery triggered by Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on Mexico and Canada.
Despite initially plummeting by nearly 40%, XRP rebounded after Trump indicated
a temporary withdrawal of the tariffs, suggesting a more favorable
macroeconomic environment than initially feared.
Is it worth investing in
XRP now?
The price
has bounced back from steep losses, supported by positive technical signals
such as the notable hammer candlestick and potential upside targets near $2.90
to $3.40. However, the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, and external
factors—such as tariff policies, broader economic conditions, and Bitcoin’s
performance—can influence XRP’s price.
Could XRP reach $5?
According
to projections from DeepSeek AI, a predictive analytics platform mentioned in
the article, XRP could trade in the $3.50 to $5.00 range by late 2025. This
forecast assumes a favorable outcome in Ripple’s ongoing legal matters and
increased institutional interest through the On-Demand Liquidity platform.
XRP lost
nearly 40% during Monday's session, dropping to its lowest levels since
November, only to recover and close up 5% by the end of the day. This
volatility was triggered by Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on
Mexico and Canada, which he later temporarily withdrew.
The
new-again U.S. president shook global markets, including cryptocurrencies,
leaving a notable hammer formation (or bullish pin bar) on XRP's chart,
demonstrating how strongly buyers rejected attempts to fall below the
psychological $2 level.
In this
article, we explore why XRP is going up and whether its price will reach new
all-time highs, presenting the latest technical analysis and XRP price
prediction for 2025.
Why XRP Fell and
Rebounded: Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets
On Sunday,
Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on neighboring Canada and Mexico, with new
regulations set to take effect on Tuesday. He also suggested similar fees might
be imposed on the EU.
However,
Trump later backtracked from his initial announcements, stating that tariffs
might be suspended for a month if border controls are increased to combat
migration.
Why Is XRP Price Up Today?
Following
this turmoil, XRP's price first plummeted by almost 40% on Monday to just
$1.77, its lowest since November, before ultimately ending the day at $2.7, up
approximately 5%.
Although
today (Tuesday, February 4, 2025), XRP's price is slightly declining to $2.49,
it has managed to recover a significant portion of its sudden losses from the
beginning of the week.
The
maintained tariffs on China prevented a green candle from forming on today's
chart. Trump's actions caused considerable devastation in crypto markets,
triggering cascading liquidations of leveraged positions. While losses have
decreased, they still total $544 million over the last 24 hours, affecting both
short and long positions. XRP saw liquidations of longs worth nearly $19
million and shorts worth almost $13 million.
Major Hammer Formation on
XRP Chart: Technical Analysis
A bullish
case for XRP in the coming days and weeks is supported by the candlestick
formation that appeared on Monday's daily chart. We observed a very long lower
wick with a short body, clearly rejecting the lower boundary of the
consolidation drawn since November and the psychological $2 level.
This
indicates buyers are ready to defend this level and accumulate XRP at local
bottoms. Bullish momentum could soon drive the price back to around $2.90,
where early December highs are located.
Breaking above this level would open
the path to the upper boundary of the current consolidation and XRP's previous
ATH at $3.40.
XRP Price Support
XRP Price Resistance
$1.60 - 200 EMA
$2.90 - Early December highs
$2.00 - Lower consolidation boundary
$3.00 - Psychological level
$2.60 - 50 EMA
$3.40 - Previous ATH
The bullish
scenario would be invalidated by a drop below the mentioned $2 support and
breach of the 200 EMA. This would signal bears returning to control,
potentially pushing XRP's price to $1 or lower.
XRP Price Prediction: DeepSeek
AI Predicts XRP to Reach $5
DeepSeek
AI, a predictive analytics platform, has entered the conversation on XRP’s
outlook for 2025. Using machine learning, sentiment analysis, and economic
data, the service aims to offer forward-looking perspectives on various digital
assets.
Meanwhile,
expanded use of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity platform by financial institutions
could further elevate XRP demand. Broader market sentiment, especially trends
tied to Bitcoin’s performance, along with global economic factors, is also
expected to shape XRP’s price trajectory.
XRP Price, FAQ
Why is XRP increasing?
XRP’s
recent price upswing is largely attributed to a rapid sell-off and subsequent
recovery triggered by Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on Mexico and Canada.
Despite initially plummeting by nearly 40%, XRP rebounded after Trump indicated
a temporary withdrawal of the tariffs, suggesting a more favorable
macroeconomic environment than initially feared.
Is it worth investing in
XRP now?
The price
has bounced back from steep losses, supported by positive technical signals
such as the notable hammer candlestick and potential upside targets near $2.90
to $3.40. However, the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, and external
factors—such as tariff policies, broader economic conditions, and Bitcoin’s
performance—can influence XRP’s price.
Could XRP reach $5?
According
to projections from DeepSeek AI, a predictive analytics platform mentioned in
the article, XRP could trade in the $3.50 to $5.00 range by late 2025. This
forecast assumes a favorable outcome in Ripple’s ongoing legal matters and
increased institutional interest through the On-Demand Liquidity platform.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Wall Street Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Hires Consultants to Evaluate AI and HPC
Featured Videos
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/
🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates?
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!