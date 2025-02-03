Why is Dogecoin Price Down Today? DOGE Sinks 13% as Market Sentiment Weakens

The meme token is trading below key resistance levels at $0.4039 and $0.3157, indicating a bearish trend.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has reportedly been granted access to the Treasury's payment system.
Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) took a sharp hit today (Monday),
dropping 13% and 21% in the daily and weekly charts, respectively. The bearish
sentiment comes as broader market volatility weighs on the cryptocurrency
sector.
The top three cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
XRP, have posted a 3%, 15%, and 13% decline, respectively, in the daily chart.
Interestingly, DOGE's technical price analysis shows a bearish momentum,
although the price could rebound before any further downtrend.
Bearish Market Sentiment
According to TradingView, the memecoin currently
trades below key important price levels, $0.4039 and $0.3157. Although the
price is below the 50 and 200 moving averages, DOGE is currently oversold, with a Relative Strength Index of 28.
Depending on market sentiment, DOGE could test lower price levels if the current price level does not hold. The next support levels are $0.2165 and $0.1759. Dogecoin's price woes coincide with a broader crypto
market downturn triggered by macroeconomic concerns following Donald Trump's new tariff policies.
Dogecoin has long been associated with Elon Musk,
whose social media activity has frequently influenced its price. His growing
role in the Trump administration adds another layer of political uncertainty,
particularly as Musk's team has recently gained access to the Treasury's
payment system.
While the Treasury Department insists that no payments
have been blocked, the broader impact on financial markets remains to be seen.
While Dogecoin's recent drop has shaken investor confidence, the next moves
will likely depend on broader market conditions and whether buying pressure
returns.
If whales continue selling and technical indicators
remain bearish, the meme coin could face further downside. However, historical
patterns suggest that DOGE has a tendency to rebound after sharp corrections,
leaving room for potential recovery.
