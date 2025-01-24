Trump’s executive order calls for a study surrounding a Bitcoin reserves as a strategic asset, he taps David Sacks to lead policy group as "crypto czar", leaving markets buzzing.

David Sacks and Trump’s Crypto Bet

David Sacks, former COO at PayPal.

In his latest political chess move, Donald Trump has anointed Silicon Valley heavyweight David Sacks as the country’s official “crypto czar.” This announcement comes as part of an executive order calling for a study of Bitcoin Bitcoin While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that While some may still be wondering what is Bitcoin, who created Bitcoin, or how does Bitcoin work, one thing is certain: Bitcoin has changed the world.No one can remain indifferent to this revolutionary, decentralized, digital asset nor to its blockchain technology.In fact, we’ve gone a long way ever since a Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz made BTC’s first official commercial transaction with a real company by trading 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 pizzas at his local Papa John’s.One could now argue that Read this Term as a strategic reserve asset, complete with a policy working group. Sacks, a former PayPal executive and staunch crypto advocate, wasted no time making headlines with his bold promises of innovation and deregulation.

Today President Trump signed Executive Orders to make the U.S. the global leader in both Crypto and AI. I appeared on @FoxBusiness to discuss. pic.twitter.com/TkLDdkhVG5 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) January 24, 2025

Trump’s executive order is already sending ripples through the crypto world. The move potentially aligns Bitcoin with national strategic reserves like gold and oil. But not everyone’s buying the hype. Critics question whether Bitcoin as a strategic asset is a savvy play or a headline-hunting stunt.

Bitcoin as a Strategic Reserve?

The executive order’s centerpiece is its declaration of a study around Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. According to sources, the administration aims to boost Bitcoin’s legitimacy while positioning the U.S. as a global leader in crypto adoption. Trump’s order outlines the potential for the creation of a federal Bitcoin Reserve Office (yes, it’s as bureaucratic as it sounds) and allocates funds for blockchain Blockchain Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned). In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data, making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamp Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned). In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data, making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamp Read this Term research and development.

Trump signs the Executive Order creating a group to evaluate the creation of a “National Digital Asset Stockpile”…



He also credits @DavidSacks. The finest AI & Crypto Czar in American history. pic.twitter.com/wfUiPJebQp — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 23, 2025

While crypto enthusiasts are applauding this as a watershed moment for Bitcoin, skeptics argue it’s more about political theater than sound economics. A lot of it seems to be theater, with Sacks going after the previous administration, saying, "For the last four years, the Biden administration has basically prosecuted and persecuted crypto companies, really driving them offshore. "I've heard so many outrageous stories by founders, by entrepreneurs, the Biden administration would not tell them what the rules of the road were, and they would then get prosecuted. And what the industry wants more than anything else is regulatory clarity."

He also clearly stated, “We’re evaluating a national stockpile for digital assets, we haven’t created it, but we’re going to study that issue.”

David Sacks as Crypto Czar

Sacks, known for his libertarian leanings and outspoken tech world presence, is taking his new role with characteristic bravado. In a press conference, he promised to advocate for a “pro-innovation” policy framework that minimizes government interference in blockchain development. “Just tell us what the rules are and we will abide by them”, that was the call from US crypto firms, and David Sacks seems set to support them.

Meanwhile, blockchain developers are watching closely to see if his promises translate into tangible changes, particularly around taxation and regulatory clarity.

Market Reactions

The crypto market, known for its love of drama, didn’t disappoint. Bitcoin saw a surge in trading volume following the executive order’s release, with prices jumping nearly 7% before stabilizing. Investors are both thrilled and wary, speculating on whether this strategic reserve designation will drive adoption or trigger a regulatory crackdown. It’s currently at $104.66K.

Up and down and then up again.

Altcoins, however, took a backseat in the hype. Ethereum and others saw minor gains but largely remained overshadowed by Bitcoin’s newfound national importance. Could the executive order usher in a new wave of institutional investment, or see heightened volatility if federal involvement ramps up too quickly?

Overreach or Innovation?

Is the executive order overreach, could it pave the way for excessive federal control over what has traditionally been a decentralized asset?

There’s certainly potential for innovation. Sacks’ leadership will likely be the key factor determining whether this initiative drives meaningful progress or collapses under bureaucratic weight. Either way, the world will be watching to see how America’s Bitcoin experiment unfolds.

A Herculean Task

David Sacks has been handed a Herculean task: balancing innovation and regulation in an industry built on disruption. Trump’s executive order has set the stage for Bitcoin’s next chapter, one that could redefine its role in global markets—or end up as yet another political sideshow. For now, though, the crypto czar seems ready to ride the rollercoaster.

