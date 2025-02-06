Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

This Bitcoin Miner from Wall Street Plans 317% Hash Rate Jump by September

Thursday, 06/02/2025 | 07:30 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • HIVE Digital Technologies mined 102 Bitcoin in January 2025 while maintaining a 5.7 EH/s average mining capacity.
  • The company also announced an acquisition in Paraguay that will expand its operations to 25 EH/s in 2025.
HIVE Digital Technologies, the publicly listed Bitcoin miner from Wall Street (NASDAQ: HIVE), announced its January production results alongside a significant expansion into Paraguay.

Despite the overall slowdown in the industry and a decline in production reported by other miners, HIVE managed to maintain its levels from late 2024.

HIVE Digital Reports Strong January Performance

The blockchain infrastructure provider mined 102 Bitcoin in January while maintaining an average hashrate of 5.7 Exahash per second (EH/s). The company's Bitcoin holdings reached 2,657 BTC, valued at approximately $271 million at month-end, reflecting a 34% increase year-over-year.

HIVE's January operations maintained strong efficiency metrics, achieving an average daily production of 3.3 Bitcoin, equivalent to 18 BTC per Exahash. The company's mining fleet operated at 22 Joules per Terahash, with peak performance reaching 6 EH/s for Bitcoin-only mining and 6.4 EH/s for Bitcoin-equivalent hashrate .

Aydin Kilic, President &amp; CEO of HIVE
Aydin Kilic, President & CEO of HIVE

“We are targeting a blended fleet efficiency of 16.5 J/TH, positioning HIVE among the most energy-efficient Bitcoin miners globally,” commented Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE. “With consistent top industry rankings for uptime efficiency, we remain committed to operational excellence.”

At the end of 2024, the company announced its decision to move its headquarters from Vancouver, Canada, to San Antonio, Texas, signaling a strategic shift toward the U.S. market.

Miners Face Challenges in 2025

Compared to December 2024, HIVE mined just one fewer Bitcoin, which is a strong result relative to its competitors. This week, Finance Magnates reported that major U.S. Bitcoin miners experienced a drop in production in January, as weather-related disruptions and a rising hashrate impacted operations.

For example, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the largest miners in the industry, saw a 12% decline in monthly production, mining 750 Bitcoin in January compared to 865 in December.

Meanwhile, Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) focused on infrastructure upgrades during the month, but its Bitcoin production fell to 65 BTC from 89 BTC the previous month.

Paraguay Expansion

HIVE also unveiled plans to acquire Bitfarms' 200-megawatt hydro-powered Bitcoin mining facility in Paraguay. The acquisition is expected to catapult HIVE's global Bitcoin mining hashrate to 25 EH/s by September 2025, representing a 317% increase from current levels.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE
Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE

“This acquisition makes us one of Latin America’s largest Bitcoin mining operators,” Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, said. “We are deepening our relationship with Paraguay President Santiago Peña and key political leaders to support our growing presence there, which will bring mutual economic benefits for HIVE shareholders and the local community.”

The company estimates the total net cost to complete the Bitfarms site at $400,000 per megawatt. Upon completion, HIVE's total operational capacity is projected to reach approximately 430 MW by the third quarter of 2025.

The company also strengthened its leadership team by appointing Lieutenant General (Ret.) John R. Evans Jr. to its Global Strategy Advisory Committee.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Bitcoin Mining
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
