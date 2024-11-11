Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

This Wall Street Bitcoin Miner Orders 6,500 Canaan Machines in $100M Paraguay Push

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 08:34 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • HIVE Digital orders new advanced Bitcoin miners and begins construction of a 100MW facility in Paraguay.
  • The expansion will increase the company's BTC mining capacity from the current 5.6 EH/s to 12.5 EH/s by Q3 2025.
The publicly listed Bitcoin miner from Wall Street, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), is significantly expanding its BTC production capabilities through a substantial order of next-generation mining equipment and the development of a new facility in Paraguay. It marks the company’s push to boost operational capacity amid evolving market conditions, including record-high hashrate and mining difficulty.

Wall Street Bitcoin Miner HIVE Digital Expands Mining Operations with Major ASIC Order

The Vancouver-based crypto mining company announced the purchase of 6,500 Canaan Avalon A1566 ASIC miners, with the initial deployment of 500 units scheduled this week. The remaining 6,000 miners will be delivered in monthly installments between December 2024 and March 2025.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to HIVE for choosing Canaan’s mining solutions for their operations,” said Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Canaan. “Securing a significant order is always rewarding, but it holds particular meaning when it comes from HIVE— a long-standing customer and a pioneer in Bitcoin mining.”

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE

The new Avalon A1566 miners, operating at 185 TH/s with 16.5 J/TH efficiency, represent a significant upgrade from HIVE's existing equipment. This enhancement is expected to increase the company's total mining capacity to 6 EH/s by March 2025, while improving fleet efficiency from 22.3 J/TH to 20.5 J/TH.

"Our disciplined capital management allows us to seize opportunities for ASIC upgrades, boosting efficiency and adding accretive value while building our Bitcoin HODL,” Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, commented.

HIVE Targets Paraguay for 100MW Green Mining Facility

Simultaneously, HIVE has broken ground on a 100-megawatt facility in Paraguay. The company expects to bring 30 MW online by early Q2 2025, supporting approximately 2 EH/s of mining capacity. The full facility completion is targeted for Q3 2025, potentially pushing HIVE's total hashrate to 12.5 EH/s.

“With construction underway for our 100 MW green energy facility in Paraguay, we are using cash flow from operations to drive growth and capitalize on our position as both a Bitcoin proxy and an operational business. HIVE is committed to accretive investments that elevate shareholder value and cash flow,” added Holmes.

Hive Digital's Revenue Increased by 37%

HIVE Digital Technologies is undertaking significant initiatives to enhance its revenue streams. The company plans to construct a new hydroelectric data center, aiming to double its income. Additionally, HIVE is expanding into the artificial intelligence (AI ) sector by offering high-performance computing (HPC) services.

In the second quarter of 2024, HIVE reported revenues totaling $32.2 million, with $29.6 million generated from digital currency mining and $2.6 million from HPC operations. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million and a net income of $4.2 million before tax.

The April 2024 Bitcoin halving , which reduced mining rewards by half, has impacted production levels across the industry. During this quarter, HIVE mined 449 Bitcoins, a decrease from 658 in the previous quarter. In comparison, competitor Riot Platforms produced 370 Bitcoins in July alone.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
