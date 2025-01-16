Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

South Korea's Crypto Exchange Upbit Faces Suspension Over KYC Violations

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 21:02 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Authorities also allege that Upbit violated regulations prohibiting transactions with unregistered foreign cryptocurrency service providers.
  • The exchange's license renewal is also under review, with the FIU expected to finalize its decision this month.
South Korea's top cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, is facing a regulatory storm. Accused of breaching Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations, the platform faces a suspension that could bar it from registering new users for six months.

According to local media publication Naver, The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), part of South Korea's Financial Services Commission, issued the suspension notice following a review of Upbit's business license renewal.

FIU Cracks Down on KYC Failures

According to the report, the regulator discovered between 500,000 and 700,000 instances of improper KYC verification. This revelation could reportedly result in fines totaling $34.3 billion, with penalties of up to $68,600 per violation under the country's Special Financial Transactions Act.

Additionally, authorities allege that Upbit violated laws restricting transactions with unregistered foreign crypto service providers. An FIU spokesperson stated the enforcement action highlights a commitment to restoring order and fairness in the cryptocurrency space.

While the proposed sanctions would only limit new user registrations, the reputational and financial fallout could be far-reaching. Upbit, which controls over 70% of South Korea's crypto trading volume, reported daily trades exceeding $7 billion in 2024, according to CoinGecko data.

With its business license renewal still under review, the timing of these penalties could complicate its ability to operate smoothly in the future. The FIU will reportedly finalize its decision on January 21, following Upbit's opportunity to present its case by January 20.

This disciplinary action signals a broader regulatory push to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures in the cryptocurrency space.

Tightening Regulations

The Virtual Asset User Protection Act, implemented in July 2024, has already reshaped the compliance landscape, forcing exchanges to navigate stricter requirements.

The digital asset market is closely monitoring the situation, with fears that Upbit's case may set a precedent for harsher enforcement across the industry. The controversy followed the 2017 data breach at Bithumb, another major South Korean exchange, which exposed 31,000 user accounts.

South Korea's regulators have since tightened their grip on crypto businesses, as seen in this high-profile action against Upbit. The industry now awaits the FIU's final ruling, which will determine Upbit's fate and the regulatory trajectory for South Korea's crypto sector.

Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
