Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Silk Road-Linked Money Laundering: US Charges Bitcoin Exchange Operator

Silk Road-Linked Money Laundering: US Charges Bitcoin Exchange Operator

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 05:40 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Maximiliano Pilipis allegedly operated AurumXchange illegally and collected over 10,000 BTC in fees.
  • He stopped operating the platform in 2013 and attempted to conceal the proceeds by laundering them.
The anonymous mask worn by the world wide hacker group anonymous who operate the darkweb
The anonymous mask worn by the world wide hacker group anonymous who operate the darkweb

The US Department of Justice has charged Maximiliano Pilipis with alleged offences related to operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange and laundering proceeds from Silk Road, a now-closed anonymous dark web marketplace.

Charged with Money Laundering and Tax Evasion

Announced yesterday (Monday), the 53-year-old faces five counts of money laundering and two counts of willfully failing to file a tax return. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Pilipis operated AurumXchange between 2009 and 2013 without a licence, allowing individuals to exchange Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for US dollars. The platform conducted over 100,000 transactions, leading to the transfer of $30 million in funds. According to court documents, a portion of these funds originated from Silk Road, which was known for illegal activities, including drug sales.

In November 2021, US law enforcement seized over 50,676 Bitcoins linked to Silk Road, valued at around $3.4 billion at the time. US authorities shut down Silk Road in 2013, and its creator, Ross Ulbricht, was convicted in 2015. Ulbricht received a life sentence for facilitating illegal drug sales, and his appeal was rejected in 2017.

Collected Significant Fees

While Silk Road was forcibly closed, Pilipis ceased operating his Bitcoin exchange the same year. Prosecutors claim AurumXchange and Pilipis collected over 10,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $1.2 million at the time, in transaction fees. The current market value of 10,000 Bitcoins exceeds $709.2 million.

The allegations state that Pilipis attempted to hide his gains by splitting the Bitcoins, transferring them, and laundering them, though he began converting them into US dollars around 2018. He also used the crypto proceeds to purchase multiple real estate properties.

Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana,
Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana

Although he allegedly realised “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in income from his cryptocurrency holdings in 2019 and 2020, he did not file any income tax returns, which is required by law.

“Together with our partners in federal law enforcement,” said Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, “we will continue to work to investigate and prosecute offenders who exploit digital assets to fuel drug trafficking and other offences, and those who unlawfully facilitate the transfer and laundering of crime proceeds.”

The US Department of Justice has charged Maximiliano Pilipis with alleged offences related to operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange and laundering proceeds from Silk Road, a now-closed anonymous dark web marketplace.

Charged with Money Laundering and Tax Evasion

Announced yesterday (Monday), the 53-year-old faces five counts of money laundering and two counts of willfully failing to file a tax return. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Pilipis operated AurumXchange between 2009 and 2013 without a licence, allowing individuals to exchange Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for US dollars. The platform conducted over 100,000 transactions, leading to the transfer of $30 million in funds. According to court documents, a portion of these funds originated from Silk Road, which was known for illegal activities, including drug sales.

In November 2021, US law enforcement seized over 50,676 Bitcoins linked to Silk Road, valued at around $3.4 billion at the time. US authorities shut down Silk Road in 2013, and its creator, Ross Ulbricht, was convicted in 2015. Ulbricht received a life sentence for facilitating illegal drug sales, and his appeal was rejected in 2017.

Collected Significant Fees

While Silk Road was forcibly closed, Pilipis ceased operating his Bitcoin exchange the same year. Prosecutors claim AurumXchange and Pilipis collected over 10,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $1.2 million at the time, in transaction fees. The current market value of 10,000 Bitcoins exceeds $709.2 million.

The allegations state that Pilipis attempted to hide his gains by splitting the Bitcoins, transferring them, and laundering them, though he began converting them into US dollars around 2018. He also used the crypto proceeds to purchase multiple real estate properties.

Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana,
Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana

Although he allegedly realised “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in income from his cryptocurrency holdings in 2019 and 2020, he did not file any income tax returns, which is required by law.

“Together with our partners in federal law enforcement,” said Zachary Myers, US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, “we will continue to work to investigate and prosecute offenders who exploit digital assets to fuel drug trafficking and other offences, and those who unlawfully facilitate the transfer and laundering of crime proceeds.”

Topics
Silk Road
cryptocurrency
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6556 Articles
  • 90 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6556 Articles
  • 90 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}