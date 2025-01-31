Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

SEC Clears Bitwise Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Awaiting S-1 Clearance for Trading

Friday, 31/01/2025 | 10:50 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Bitwise’s 19B-4 filing has been approved for its Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, holding assets allocated by market capitalization.
  • Multiple crypto firms, including VanEck and ProShares, have submitted ETF filings for XRP, Solana, and Litecoin.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the 19B-4 filing for Bitwise’s Bitcoin-Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF). This decision moves NYSE Arca closer to listing and trading shares of the fund.

In its statement, the SEC noted that the proposal meets the requirements of the Exchange Act. This section mandates that exchange rules be designed to prevent fraud and manipulation while protecting investors and the public interest.

Further Approval Needed for Trading

The NYSE Arca submitted the 19B-4 form for the ETF on November 26, 2024. The SEC approved it yesterday (Thursday), citing compliance with the Exchange Act. However, trading cannot begin until the SEC approves the fund’s S-1 registration statement.

Once fully approved, the Bitwise ETF Trust will hold both spot Bitcoin and spot Ether. The trust aims to provide exposure to these assets based on their market capitalizations. The fund’s net asset value (NAV) and NAV per share will be calculated at 4:00 p.m. ET each trading day.

More Crypto ETF Filings Submitted

Several cryptocurrency firms have submitted ETF applications to the SEC. Market participants anticipate regulatory changes under the Trump administration, leading to increased filings for crypto-based financial products.

Since November, the SEC has received applications for ETFs tied to assets such as XRP, Solana, and Litecoin. VanEck and ProShares have submitted filings for Litecoin, XRP, and Solana ETFs. Bitwise has also proposed a Dogecoin ETF. Dogecoin’s price is often influenced by social media activity.

Additionally, Coinbase Derivatives has applied to list new futures contracts for Solana and Hedera. If approved, the Solana futures contract will have a size of 100 SOL.

New Crypto Index ETFs Draw Interest

In December 2024, the SEC approved filings from Nasdaq and Cboe BZX Exchange to list shares of crypto index ETFs from Hashdex and Franklin Templeton. These funds initially include spot Bitcoin and Ether, with the potential to add other crypto assets. Market analysts have noted strong investor interest in these products.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
