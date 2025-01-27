Ripple Secures New Licenses in New York and Texas

The company now holds over 55 Money Transmitter Licenses in the US.
Its domestic hiring in the country has also doubled since 2023.
Ripple has secured two more Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the United States, one from the state of New York and the other from Texas, the blockchain company announced today (Monday).
Two Strategic US Licenses
The licenses in the two states were strategic, as Ripple pointed out that it saw strong demand for real-time global payments from both banks and crypto businesses in New York and Texas.
With this latest license acquisition, the company now holds more than 55 US MTLs across its payments, custody, and stablecoin businesses. It also holds a BitLicense in New York and another NY Limited Purpose Trust Company Charter.
Under the US MTLs, Ripple can offer its customers cross-border payment solutions and manage end-to-end transactions on their behalf.
“We continue to see more interest from financial institutions and crypto businesses that want to access the benefits of crypto and blockchain for faster, cost-efficient, and 24/7 cross-border payments,” said Joanie Xie, Managing Director of North America at Ripple.
“With years of experience working in both crypto and with financial institutions, Ripple is well-positioned to support companies that are ready to take advantage of the current landscape.”
According to the company, Ripple has processed about $70 billion in payment volume on its blockchain-based ledger. Over the years, it has added many banks and financial institutions to its network. It also pointed out that the number of North American customers in its payment network doubled last year.
Betting in the US
Ripple also fought a long battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the status of the XRP token, which the regulator alleged was an unregistered security. Although a court found the XRP offerings to retail customers legitimate, the company violated US laws with its institutional offerings and was fined $125 million.
With the optimism surrounding crypto in the US, Ripple continues expanding its presence in the country, particularly by investing in talent - about 75 percent of its open positions are now based in the US. The company also pointed out that it has doubled domestic hiring compared to 2023.
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
Bitcoin Miner from Wall Street Deploys 7,800 Bitcoin Miners in Tennessee-Quebec Split
