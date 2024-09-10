Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

This London Man's £2.6M Crypto ATM Scheme Just Blew Up in His Face

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 09:14 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The UK's watchdog has charged a 45-year-old businessman for operating illegal BTC machines.
  • It marks FCA's first criminal prosecution for unregistered crypto activities in the ATM sector.
Bitcoin ATM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has taken unprecedented action against an individual accused of running an illegal network of cryptocurrency ATMs. As the market watchdog emphasizes, this is its first set of charges involving physical machines that allow for the buying and selling of digital assets.

At the same time, the FCA reminds "there are no legal crypto ATM operators in the UK." Any such machines operate illegally, and those using them indirectly contribute to the global money laundering scheme.

Illegal Crypto ATM Network

A 45-year-old London resident faces charges for allegedly operating multiple crypto ATMs without FCA registration. These kiosks, which allow users to buy or convert money into cryptocurrencies , processed transactions totaling £2.6 million across various locations between December 2021 and September 2023.

This case represents the FCA's first criminal prosecution related to unregistered cryptoasset activity under the Money Laundering Regulations of 2017. It also sets a precedent as the first charges brought against an individual for operating a network of crypto ATMs in the UK.

Therese Chambers, FCA, Source: LinkedIn
Therese Chambers, FCA, Source: LinkedIn

"Our message today is clear. If you're illegally operating a crypto ATM, we will stop you,” Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, commented. “If you're using a crypto ATM, you are handing your money directly to criminals."

The charges against Osunkoya include two offenses under the Money Laundering Regulations for operating crypto ATMs without FCA registration, two offenses under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981 for allegedly creating and using false documents, and an offense of possessing criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Osunkoya is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 30, 2024. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the regulation of cryptocurrency services in the UK and may serve as a deterrent to others operating in this space without proper authorization.

FCA Shut Down 26 Illegal Crypto ATMs in 2023

This legal action follows a recent FCA operation conducted in partnership with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegally operated crypto ATMs across the country. In 2023, the FCA inspected 34 locations suspected of hosting such machines, resulting in the disruption of 26 unlawfully operating ATMs.

The efforts by the FCA seem to be a battle against windmills. In many other places around the world, crypto ATMs are immensely popular. For instance, in the United States, over 31,000 such devices have been installed. Although the regulator may be right in saying that using crypto ATMs facilitates the circulation of cash of unknown origin and may support the laundering of dirty money, many developed economies have implemented a series of regulations aimed at blocking this process.

Unfortunately, ATMs are also used in scams. According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), users lost $110 million due to these scams in 2023 alone.

ATMs

Emma Fletcher, a senior data researcher at the FTC, explained that scammers are increasingly using these machines to deceive people. "Scammers are using these machines as a way to take money from people more than we've seen in the past," she told NBC News.

