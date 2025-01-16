Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Hong Kong Opens Express Lane for Crypto Exchanges

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 11:01 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • SFC introduces a streamlined licensing process for virtual asset trading platforms.
  • It replaces the two-phase assessment with a single comprehensive evaluation.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong unveiled a streamlined licensing approach for virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs), marking another significant shift in the region's cryptocurrency regulatory landscape in recent months.

The new framework eliminates the previous two-phase assessment system in favor of a single, comprehensive external evaluation. Under this streamlined process, VATP applicants must first implement their operational infrastructure before undergoing an external assessment, with the SFC actively participating in the evaluation process.

“The SFC is committed to fostering a healthy ecosystem and a robust regulatory framework for the development of virtual assets in Hong Kong,” said Dr Eric Yip, the SFC’s Executive Director of Intermediaries.

“With the new approach, we will enhance our collaboration with VATP applicants, providing them with constructive and timely feedback, thereby enabling fully compliant VATPs to bring their services to investors more swiftly.”

This marks another significant change following the June 1, 2024 decision by the SFC to once again allow retail clients to trade cryptocurrencies. However, the regulator also imposed additional responsibilities on firms in the sector, requiring compliance with regulations or facing legal consequences. The latest move aims to simplify the process of obtaining a license.

The revamped process introduces several innovations:

  • Tripartite Engagement - The SFC will become a direct party to the assessment process, working alongside the platform operator and external assessor to ensure regulatory compliance.
  • Streamlined Evaluation - Applicants must now deploy all systems and controls before the external assessment begins, ensuring a more practical and efficient evaluation of operational readiness.

As recently reported by Finance Magnates, in October, 11 crypto platforms were still under regulatory review after several months. The industry criticized the local regulator for overly strict regulations, leading several major players, including OKX and Bybit, to withdraw from the application process. SFC representatives hope the current changes will encourage exchanges to enter the market.

This regulatory development follows the licensing of four VATPs in December 2024, reflecting Hong Kong's efforts to strengthen its position as a virtual asset hub .

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
