Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Crypto Venture Investment Falls 20% in Q3, AI Startups Defy Trend

Crypto Venture Investment Falls 20% in Q3, AI Startups Defy Trend

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 20:09 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Galaxy's research showed that AI and blockchain infrastructure startups attracted 85% of the funding.
  • The US dominated in crypto venture capital, accounting for 44% of deals in Q3.
crypto

Venture capital investment in the crypto sector declined in the third quarter of 2024, following a persistent downtrend that began earlier this year. However, while overall numbers were down, early-stage startups in AI and blockchain infrastructure obtained most of the investments.

According to a report by Galaxy, the total venture capital investment in crypto and blockchain-focused startups reached $2.4 billion in Q3 2024, a 20% decline from the previous quarter. Similarly, the number of deals fell by 17%, with 478 deals completed.

Venture Capital Investments

This dip in activity is partly due to the ongoing sluggishness in the broader crypto market, which has been stuck in a "barbell" situation, Bitcoin on one end and meme coins on the other, but little interest from institutional investors.

Despite this decline, 2024 is still on track to match or slightly exceed 2023’s total VC investments in crypto, signaling that interest remains, albeit selectively. Early-stage companies attracted 85% of the funding this quarter, a notable figure that demonstrates investor confidence in the long-term potential of new projects even as late-stage funding dried up.

Source: Galaxy

The longstanding correlation between Bitcoin’s price and venture capital activity has notably broken down in 2024. Although Bitcoin has risen substantially since the start of 2023, venture capital investments into crypto startups have not followed the same upward trajectory.

The divergence has led to a slower venture capital market overall, but the data shows that there are still pockets of growth—particularly in the early stages of crypto development.

US Still Leads

Amid the broader venture capital slowdown, projects integrating AI technologies have seen a significant surge in funding. AI-focused crypto startups witnessed a fivefold increase in venture capital in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Galaxy

The US continued to dominate the crypto venture capital landscape, accounting for 56% of total capital invested and 44% of deals in Q3 2024. While Singapore, the UK, and the UAE also showed signs of activity, their deal volumes and capital investments were significantly lower, reinforcing the US’s position as the primary hub for crypto innovation and venture capital.

Interestingly, while US-based companies pulled in the most capital, companies founded in 2021 captured the largest share of that investment. Those established in 2022, however, closed the most deals, suggesting a balance between seasoned and fresh startups competing for capital.

Venture capital investment in the crypto sector declined in the third quarter of 2024, following a persistent downtrend that began earlier this year. However, while overall numbers were down, early-stage startups in AI and blockchain infrastructure obtained most of the investments.

According to a report by Galaxy, the total venture capital investment in crypto and blockchain-focused startups reached $2.4 billion in Q3 2024, a 20% decline from the previous quarter. Similarly, the number of deals fell by 17%, with 478 deals completed.

Venture Capital Investments

This dip in activity is partly due to the ongoing sluggishness in the broader crypto market, which has been stuck in a "barbell" situation, Bitcoin on one end and meme coins on the other, but little interest from institutional investors.

Despite this decline, 2024 is still on track to match or slightly exceed 2023’s total VC investments in crypto, signaling that interest remains, albeit selectively. Early-stage companies attracted 85% of the funding this quarter, a notable figure that demonstrates investor confidence in the long-term potential of new projects even as late-stage funding dried up.

Source: Galaxy

The longstanding correlation between Bitcoin’s price and venture capital activity has notably broken down in 2024. Although Bitcoin has risen substantially since the start of 2023, venture capital investments into crypto startups have not followed the same upward trajectory.

The divergence has led to a slower venture capital market overall, but the data shows that there are still pockets of growth—particularly in the early stages of crypto development.

US Still Leads

Amid the broader venture capital slowdown, projects integrating AI technologies have seen a significant surge in funding. AI-focused crypto startups witnessed a fivefold increase in venture capital in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Galaxy

The US continued to dominate the crypto venture capital landscape, accounting for 56% of total capital invested and 44% of deals in Q3 2024. While Singapore, the UK, and the UAE also showed signs of activity, their deal volumes and capital investments were significantly lower, reinforcing the US’s position as the primary hub for crypto innovation and venture capital.

Interestingly, while US-based companies pulled in the most capital, companies founded in 2021 captured the largest share of that investment. Those established in 2022, however, closed the most deals, suggesting a balance between seasoned and fresh startups competing for capital.

Topics
crypto
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1322 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1322 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}