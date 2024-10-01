Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Binance Secures 20th Regulatory Approval as a VASP from Argentina's CNV

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 16:45 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The registration enables the firm to provide its full range of services to users in Argentina.
Argentina Flag

Binance has recently registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with Argentina's National Securities Commission (CNV).

This registration is a notable regulatory milestone for the company, marking its 20th such achievement globally. The approval allows Binance to offer its full range of services to users in Argentina.

Binance Focuses on Compliance

This development highlights Binance's focus on regulatory compliance. According to the company, it aims to promote safe and sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency industry, both in Argentina and worldwide.

Binance has implemented a compliance program that includes anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism policies.

Additionally, the company has established a know-your-customer process, which is intended to enhance security and protect users. Binance also collaborates with law enforcement agencies to ensure adherence to regulations.

Topics
Argentina
crypto
cryptoasset
binance
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 990 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 990 Articles
  • 9 Followers

