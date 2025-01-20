Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

X Open Hub Stole the Spotlight at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 and Reflects on Recent Award Win
X Open Hub Stole the Spotlight at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 and Reflects on Recent Award Win

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 13:02 GMT
  • X Open Hub was a key exhibitor at the MENA’s largest B2B & B2C online trading event.
X Open Hub

X Open Hub, an enterprise-grade liquidity and technology provider for the brokerage industry listed by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, envisions an exciting 2025 marked by continued success building on a previous award-winning streak.

Between 14-16 January, the company attended iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. A landmark event for online trading and fintech leaders, the expo brought together more than 7,000 attendees.

The X Open Hub team was stationed at booth no.174, strategically positioned in the proximity of Lounge B, which allowed passers-by to get a sneak peek at the liquidity provider’s CFD offering for brokers and hedge funds.

Aside from showcasing its deep multi-asset liquidity solutions and smart order routing, the company had the privilege to reconnect with existing broker partners in MENA. X Open Hub also engaged with multiple industry leaders and potential business partners, laying the groundwork for fruitful collaboration in 2025 and beyond.

“We’ve received great feedback from numerous top brokerage firms present at iFX EXPO Dubai this year. This only proves that our efforts to expand our liquidity pool, which now includes more than 5,000 CFD instruments, are starting to pay off. We’ve initiated discussions with some of the leading brokers in MENA, which is another important highlight of our event presence. We’ve got an exciting year ahead of us, and this is just a warm-up for what’s coming,” CEO Michal Kopiuk revealed.

An empowering liquidity offering

Multi-asset liquidity is no longer a must-have, it’s a given. X Open Hub understands that and has created a reliable source of liquidity, empowering brokers to deliver on the promise of raw market spreads and best bid-ask pricing.

To date, X Open Hub’s multi-asset CFD liquidity spans over 60 major, minor, and exotic Forex pairs, more than 2500 stock shares and ETFs, 30+ indices tracking the performance of stock shares listed across US, German, and Chinese markets, amongst many others.

Commodities hold a significant share of the company’s liquidity pool, which includes softs, agriculture, energy, and precious metals.

Brokers looking to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolio of CFD underlying assets will find a match in X Open Hub. Its cryptocurrency-based CFD liquidity spectrum covers 50+ popular digital currencies traded across 9 crypto exchanges.

Apart from this, the distinctive advantage of X Open Hub over other liquidity providers is accessibility to dedicated and synthetic stocks, allowing brokers, hedge funds, and banks to broaden their offering beyond the traditional asset range.

Additionally, X Open Hub is one of the few multi-regulated liquidity providers operating in compliance with the rules of top regulatory bodies in key jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySEC, KNF, FSC, DFSA, FSCA, and the FSA.

A liquidity pool this vast could not go unnoticed. The company stole the spotlight at the UF AWARDS MEA 2025, which called the entire fintech and online trading industry to cast their vote across two categories - B2B providers and Brokers.

Hub

In the B2B sub-category dedicated to CFD liquidity providers, X Open Hub was selected ‘Best CFD Liquidity Provider - MEA’. The announcement was made on 15 January before an audience of influential industry leaders and C-level executives from 120+ countries during the iFX EXPO event.

Paying tribute to X Open Hub voters, Mr Kopiuk added, “We are grateful to everyone who voted for us, including our esteemed clients and partners. Being officially recognised as the ‘Best CFD Liquidity Provider’ in MEA is no easy feat. This win would not have been possible without a well-knit talented team on site, whom I thank for their consistent effort to build our powerful products and brand.”

The recent award win is an acknowledgment of the leading liquidity provider’s commitment to providing top-tier multi-asset liquidity. It follows in line with other coveted industry recognitions obtained last year, including “Best CFD Liquidity Provider APAC” and “Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider Global” from the International Business Magazine 2024.

With a rich offering and a new award to complete its collection of industry accolades, X Open Hub is set for continued growth in 2025. To explore its complete liquidity offering and understand its benefits for brokers, visit the website.

X Open Hub
