WhiteBIT Achieves the Highest Level of PCI DSS Certification for Payment Data Security
WhiteBIT Achieves the Highest Level of PCI DSS Certification for Payment Data Security

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 07:52 GMT
  • PCI DSS certification highlights WhiteBIT’s commitment to user safety.
WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange has once again confirmed its commitment to top-tier security standards by successfully passing the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. The company achieved the highest Level 1 certification.

This certification verifies that the WhiteBIT platform adheres to the best practices for storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data, ensuring the privacy and security of its users' financial information. Payment data on WhiteBIT is securely protected from cyber attacks and online fraud, allowing customers to safely perform bank card transactions (deposit/withdraw funds) using methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"The security of our customers has always been a top priority at WhiteBIT. We set a high standard for cybersecurity and work tirelessly to safeguard our users' data against potential threats," said Volodymyr Nosov. "Today, over 5 million clients trust us, and we continually implement innovative solutions to ensure their safety and the transparency of our processes."

Benefits of PCI DSS Certification for WhiteBIT Crypto Exchange:

  1. Enhanced Fraud Protection: The certification ensures that WhiteBIT implements advanced security measures, such as encryption, tokenization, access controls, and monitoring, to protect and process payment card data. This greatly reduces the risk of data breaches and cybercrime.
  2. Data Privacy: WhiteBIT handles card data in line with top industry standards, ensuring clients' sensitive information remains secure and confidential.
  3. Wider Range of Trusted Payment Options: PCI DSS certification enables the integration of multiple secure payment methods, including bank cards from various payment systems. Additionally, all payment providers partnered with WhiteBIT are also required to comply with PCI DSS standards.
  4. Global Recognition: Certification proves that WhiteBIT adheres to international security practices, which is a key consideration for global partners and investors.

PCI DSS certification highlights WhiteBIT’s commitment to user safety, allowing customers to confidently use their bank cards on the platform without concerns over data breaches.

To maintain PCI DSS certification, WhiteBIT undergoes an independent audit annually, assessing its compliance with 12 core security principles. This audit is conducted by an accredited third-party organization.

In addition, WhiteBIT performs external penetration testing of its platform to identify and address any potential vulnerabilities.

About PCI DSS

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is a global security standard established by the payment card industry to protect cardholder data. It was developed by five major payment networks: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and JCB. The standard encompasses over 300 criteria related to various aspects of information security, organized into 12 key principles. There are four levels of certification, determined by the annual volume of transactions processed.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT (https://whitebit.com) is one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, founded in Ukraine in 2018. The platform offers more than 580 trading pairs, 270+ assets, and supports 10 national currencies. WhiteBIT partners with global payment system Visa, the e-sports platform FACEIT, and the telecom operator lifecell. It also supports FC Barcelona (Spain), Trabzonspor (Turkey), and the Ukrainian national football team. Additionally, WhiteBIT collaborates with the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The company’s mission is to promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in Ukraine and around the world.

