What do Top Brokers Have in Common?

FYNXT, a leading fintech company specialising in CRM solutions for FX/CFD brokers and crypto exchanges, is revolutionising how brokers manage their Introducing Brokers (IBs) and Sub-IBs. With its latest enhancements to the IB Manager Module, FYNXT provides a comprehensive roadmap for brokers to thrive, scale, and lead in their markets.

If you are an FX/CFD Broker, your network of Introducing Brokers may be the lifeblood of your business. In this industry, where adaptability and innovation dictate success, FYNXT is setting a new benchmark for brokers. Developing the latest enhancements to its IB Manager Module, FYNXT isn’t just providing tools—it’s delivering a comprehensive roadmap for brokers to thrive, scale, and lead in their markets.

Revolutionizing IB Management

FYNXT’s advanced IB solutions are trusted by top-tier brokers worldwide to transform IB management into a powerful growth engine. These upgrades are designed to attract elite Introducing Brokers (IBs), foster stronger partnerships, and boost client engagement to unprecedented levels.

But it doesn’t end there! A comprehensive, professional platform encourages your IBs to enlist any number of sub-IBs up with an infinite number of tiers, efficiency and transparency.

Why Do Brokers Choose FYNXT?

FYNXT allows brokers to Scale up Smarter and Faster with plug-and-play modules that remove integration complexities, enabling brokers to implement tailored solutions seamlessly. For example, many brokers have successfully expanded into new regions with multiple languages using FYNXT’s IB Manager. Launching regional campaigns in weeks, not months, allowed them to capture market share faster and more cost-effectively.

The FYNXT IB Manager allows brokers and IBs to create Custom-Branded IB Portals that deliver an intuitive experience, empowering IBs to onboard effortlessly, track performance, and manage networks with ease. Automated agreements and rebate settlements free brokers to focus on strategy rather than paperwork. For most brokers these enhancements have resulted in a 35% reduction in operational workload, enabling deeper investment in IB relationships. Additionally, professional slick-looking portals have helped IBs enlist sub-IBs more successfully.

Dynamic Leaderboards and Performance Tracking encourage healthy competition among IBs as tailored reward programs and multi-level rebates motivate IBs to excel. At least one broker has reported achieving a 40% increase in trading volumes in just three months, driven by IBs competing to climb the leaderboard. Transparent rankings motivated 85% of IBs to push their clients to trade more often.

FYNXT’s powerful Search Tools automate the Management of Symbol and Account Groups, simplifying fee structures and reducing errors.

Before this, brokers had to manually assign, configure, and update symbols and groups. This method is time-consuming, stifles scalability, and is prone to errors. Streamlined operations mean fewer errors, quicker updates, more accurate symbol/group matching, and more time to deliver value to clients and IBs.

Recent updates to the FYNXT IB Manager include Enhanced Smart Marketing Tools which equip IBs with region-specific referral links and dynamic marketing assets, including QR codes and banners. The IB module also allows brokers to organise and categorise marketing materials like images, banners, and videos. One broker reported that they doubled IB engagement in Southeast Asia within six months using these tools.

Converting Goals into Success

Market leadership isn’t achieved by luck—it requires strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology. FYNXT’s IB Manager Module is more than just software; it’s a catalyst for transformation. FYNXT listens to its customers, converts their wishes into reality, and empowers brokers to be market leaders!

About FYNXT

FYNXT is a global leader in modular fintech solutions, enabling brokers and financial institutions to innovate, scale, and dominate their markets. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to your success, FYNXT is transforming how FX/CFD brokers and exchanges operate in the financial industry.

For more information, contact FYNXT at sales@fynxt.com or book a demo here.