VC Firm, XVC Tech Enters the AI Healthcare Tech Sector Via Investment in Shealth.AI
VC Firm, XVC Tech Enters the AI Healthcare Tech Sector Via Investment in Shealth.AI

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 11:11 GMT by James Clifford
  • Shealth.AI and XVC, through its partnership, seek to eliminate sector problems.
XVC Tech, one of the leading venture capital (VC) firms committed to exploring potential investment opportunities in technology solutions, is entering the budding healthcare tech sector. Through a strategic investment into Shealth.AI—an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up dedicated to improving the healthcare sector—this is the VC firm’s first foray into the billion-dollar AI-based healthcare market.

Shealth.AI is leveraging AI to revolutionize global diagnostics, and since its launch, has become the go-to solution for labs, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. While the financial details of this investment are unknown, at least for now, it aims to harness Shealth.AI’s game-changing features to revamp the existing healthcare industry.

The current healthcare tech sector is problem-laden. The dearth of accurate clinical research, operating costs, regulatory issues, and privacy concerns are a few of the major sticking points in this industry. Shealth.AI and XVC, through this partnership, seek to eliminate them.

Eliminating Existing Industry Challenges

According to several studies and a disease incidence data report from 2012 to 2014, an estimated 594,000 patients die or are temporarily/ permanently disabled due to inaccurate diagnosis. Shealth.AI is positioned to eliminate this major problem. The leading healthcare tech solution leverages AI to guarantee quick yet nearly 99% accurate diagnostics in imaging-based assessments. This enhances clinical efficiency on a greater scale as well as improves patient care outcomes.

Shealth.AI’s dedication to privacy is another standout feature and a crucial driver behind XVC Tech’s investment. Amidst stringent regulations like the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) and other international laws, this AI-driven healthcare tech solution integrates an in-house cloud storage framework.

Unlike most AI solutions that store relevant information on external data storage systems, Shealth.AI religiously abides by GDPR’s data protection requirements by storing patients’ information safely on its proprietary cloud infrastructure. This ensures utmost compliance while providing organizations with absolute control of their data, all in total alignment with the dynamic healthcare tech data protection regulations.

Shealth.AI also unleashes the power of AI in clinical research, contributing further to the development of new treatments, medicines, disease prevention, and training courses.

“... Unwavering Dedication to Advancing AI Across Industries”

This partnership is a significant milestone as it marks XVC Tech's first entry into the healthcare space. Recently, the VC firm ventured into the blockchain development space through CodeRun.AI—an advanced solution that provides XDC network developers with comprehensive code generation and technical support. CodeRun.AI has become a household solution for XDC network developers seeking to build, deploy, and optimize smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) effectively.

With an unwavering dedication to advancing AI across industries and a firm commitment to supporting AI-driven solutions that prioritize privacy and compliance, XVC Tech has taken its first steps into the healthcare tech sector through its investment in Shealth.AI. Currently, the VC firm is actively searching for strategic partnerships with like-minded investors to expand and transform Shealth.AI’s innovative features into a global-scale solution. Speaking via a press release, Aneri Merchant, XVC Tech's Investment Manager, revealed that the VC firm is excited to support this revolutionary healthcare tech solution.

XVC Tech is thrilled to support Shealth.AI’s mission to make healthcare more precise, efficient, and accessible while prioritizing data privacy. Our initial funding and technical guidance have helped Shealth.AI leverage AI to impact the healthcare industry meaningfully. With Shealth.AI’s GDPR-compliant infrastructure, hospitals and diagnostics companies can confidently integrate AI into their operations without compromising patient data security,” she said.

Founder and Chief Scientist at Shealth.AI also revealed via the aforementioned source how impactful XVC Tech's support has been to the project. “The support from XVC Tech has been invaluable. Our MVP is already making strides in diagnostic accuracy, and we’re just beginning. Together, we aim to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics, enhance patient experiences, and set a new standard for data privacy in healthcare through our advanced AI-driven solutions,” she added.

Conclusion

XVC Tech and Shealth.AI through this strategic investment hope to revolutionize the healthcare industry, harnessing AI’s potential to eliminate existing sticking points and transform the project into a global solution. Shealth.AI is actively seeking partnerships and investments from hospitals and institutions to facilitate, on a grander scale, the integration of its proprietary AI diagnostics solution into the healthcare sector. This aligns with its vision of collaboration and utilization of partnerships to transform into a worldwide healthcare tech provider.

