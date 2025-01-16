Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

UF AWARDS MEA 2025 Reveals Winners of the Industry’s Most Credible Awards

Thursday, 16/01/2025
  • Discover the best Brokers and B2B online trading industry players in MEA.
UF Awards

The decisive moment has arrived: revealing the winners of the UF AWARDS MEA 2025! Passing as “the industry’s most credible awards”, the UF AWARDS MEA recognise the achievements of the most deserving and promising brokerage and fintech brands across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Following a transparent voting process calling the entire industry to express their choice, the Awards spotlight the top companies to trade and do business within the region.

More than a title, the UF AWARDS MEA 2025 provide the industry-wide validation and brand recognition that business players strive to achieve.

That’s why every vote is validated by the awarding body, Ultimate Fintech, in consideration of strict standards of quality and brand scope.

Through this lens, the nomination for an UF Award MEA is a remarkable accomplishment in itself, conferring distinction and a prominent position amongst the industry’s top fintech and online trading brands.

The Award Ceremony was held on the 15 January at Dubai World Trade Centre, closing the first day of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 on a high note. Industry leaders gathered to celebrate the best brands across the following categories:

Broker Awards:

● XLENCE

BEST NEWCOMER BROKER

● HONORFX

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER

● NRDX

BEST UPCOMING STOCK BROKER

● CXM

BEST ECN/STP BROKER

● CENTFX

FASTEST GROWING BROKER

● THEPROPTRADE

BEST EMERGING PROP TRADING FIRM

● AXIORY

BEST TRADE EXECUTION

● ALCHEMY MARKETS

BEST EMERGING BROKER

● CFI FINANCIAL GROUP

BEST CFD BROKER

● PU PRIME

BEST MULTI ASSET BROKER

● DERIV

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER

● FBS

BEST EDUCATION TOOLS

● EC MARKETS

BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME

● CFI FINANCIAL GROUP

BEST MOBILE TRADING APP

● EXNESS

MOST TRUSTED BROKER

● FXVIEW

BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE

● FXTM

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS

● EXNESS

BEST BROKER

B2B Awards:

● AQUARIUX

BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION

● KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS

BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER

● CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROVIDER

● FPFX TECH

BEST PROP TRADING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER

● ISAM SECURITIES

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER

● ONEZERO

BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER

● DYNAMIC WORKS REBATECORE

BEST IB/AFFILIATE SOLUTION FOR BROKERS

● CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER

● CTRADER

BEST TRADING PLATFORM

● TECHYSQUAD

BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION

● X OPEN HUB

BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER

● ATFX CONNECT

BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKER

A huge nod to the winners’ commitment to service quality and customer success, the prestigious titles serve as a key reference for both traders and institutional players looking to expand into MEA.

Each of the winners has demonstrated an exceptional ability to respond to market tendencies by introducing new and innovative offerings year after year. Greeting their extraordinary achievements, Ultimate Fintech expresses its heartfelt congratulations to all winners and thanks everyone for their participation in the UF AWARDS MEA 2025.

