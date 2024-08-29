Taurex Expands Its Executive Team Two Strategic Appointments

Taurex, a global leader in the FX and CFD trading industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of two highly experienced executives, James Watts and Tim Rudland, to its senior leadership team. These senior hires underscore Taurex’s commitment to enhancing its market position, driving innovation, and solidifying its presence in key global markets.

James Watts Joins Taurex as Commercial Director

James Watts, a veteran in the FX and CFD industry, has been appointed as the new Commercial Director at Taurex. With a career spanning over 16 years, James has earned a distinguished reputation for his exceptional leadership and expertise in sales, business development, and commercial strategy.

His previous roles include senior positions at renowned trading and finance firms such as IronFX, London Capital Group (LCG), Multibank Group, and Alpari UK, where he played pivotal roles in driving revenue growth and expanding market share.

His most recent position was as Senior Executive Officer at Evalect Group, where he oversaw key commercial activities and contributed to the firm’s expansion in the MENA region.

At Taurex, Watts will be tasked with spearheading the company’s commercial operations, focusing on accelerating growth in the MENA region and other strategic markets. He will also play a critical role in enhancing Taurex’s client acquisition strategies, leveraging his extensive network and deep industry knowledge to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships.

Commenting on his new position, Watts noted: “I am thrilled to join Taurex as the new Commercial Director at their Dubai office. Taurex boasts a robust foundation in global regulation, competitive pricing, proprietary technology, and a team of exceptionally talented professionals. I look forward to building on this strong base and helping Taurex advance as a global leader in online trading. The future is indeed bright!”

Tim Rudland Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Taurex is equally excited to welcome Tim Rudland as Chief Revenue Officer, a key role that will ensure the company aligns its revenue generating strategies as it continues to expand.

Tim brings nearly two decades of experience in the FX and CFD industry, having held senior roles in risk management, trading, liquidity and institutional sales at some of the most respected firms in the sector, including Multibank, Liquidity.net, FXCM Pro, GKFX, and Alpari UK.

His career has been marked by his ability to navigate complex financial markets and implement frameworks that protect the interests of firms and their clients. His tenure at Multibank saw him take the senior position of Chief Risk Officer, where he was instrumental in managing the company's risk framework.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Taurex, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s global revenue management strategy, ensuring that it not only meets but exceeds industry standards. His role will involve close collaboration with other members of the executive team to align revenue management strategies with the company’s growth objectives, ensuring that Taurex continues to operate with integrity and resilience in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Rudland shared his thoughts on his new role, stating: “It’s a pleasure to be welcomed into the Taurex family. Nick and the team have built a great brand and infrastructure over the last few years, so now is an exciting time to join and I hope that I can use my experience to help with the next growth phase of the company.”

A Strategic Move for Taurex

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Taurex, which has seen significant growth and transformation since its rebranding from Zenfinex in September of last year. The addition of James Watts and Tim Rudland to the executive team reflects Taurex’s strategic focus on driving sustainable growth while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence.

Nick Cooke, CEO of Taurex, commented on the new hires: “We are thrilled to welcome James and Tim to the Taurex family. Their combined expertise in sales, commercial strategy, and risk management will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations globally. These hires demonstrate our commitment to attracting top talent in the industry and underscore our vision of becoming a leading force in the FX and CFD trading world.”

About Taurex

Taurex, formerly known as Zenfinex, is a globally recognized broker offering cutting-edge FX and CFD trading solutions. Established in 2017 and rebranded in 2023, Taurex operates in 14 countries with regulatory licenses in the UK, UAE, and Seychelles. The company is dedicated to providing a superior trading experience through advanced technology, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to transparency and integrity.