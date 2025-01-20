Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Taurex Announces $1 Million Insurance Coverage for Client Funds
Taurex Announces $1 Million Insurance Coverage for Client Funds

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 09:46 GMT
  • The insurance policy reinforces Taurex's commitment to security, transparency, and trust.
In a bold step to redefine trust and security in the trading industry, Taurex, a leading broker in Forex and CFD trading, has announced the provision of up to $1 Million in Insurance Coverage for all client funds. This is part of Taurex’s ongoing commitment to asset protection, ensuring that all clients can trade with confidence and peace of mind. This initiative is just one of many that Taurex has planned for this year, as part of its dedication to a clients-first approach that continues to raise the bar for transparency and financial protection in the trading industry.

Fund Security

With the introduction of this new insurance coverage, clients’ funds are now protected up to $1 million, ensuring that assets remain safeguarded against even the rarest and most unforeseen circumstances. This coverage offers an additional layer of security, enabling clients to focus on their trading strategies.

Transparency

Taurex prides itself on maintaining a transparent approach to trading. The introduction of the $1 million insurance coverage reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency, knowledge and information in all aspects of trading. This initiative further strengthens the trust that clients place in Taurex, by keeping clients fully informed about the security measures in place to protect their funds.

Trust

In the world of trading, trust is essential. Taurex understands that making informed decisions requires confidence in the safety of one’s funds. This new insurance coverage offers a safety net that enhances traders' peace of mind. With this extra layer of security, clients can refine their trading strategies with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that their assets are secure, no matter what.

Nick Cooke, CEO of Taurex, commented: “Taurex is committed to ensuring that its clients feel supported and confident as they navigate the markets. The introduction of up to $1 million in insurance coverage is another important step in our ongoing mission to create a secure and reliable environment for all traders.

For more information or inquiries, visit www.tradetaurex.com or contact support@tradetaurex.com

Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24

  Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24

  Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

  Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24

  How Modern Consumer Habits Are Transforming Global Payments

    The evolution of consumer expectations is reshaping the payments sphere worldwide. From seamless in-store purchases to instant cross-border transfers, the demand for secure and frictionless payment solutions is transforming how businesses and financial institutions approach transactions. But what does this mean for the future of payments, and how can organizations keep up? On December 4, 2024, Finance Magnates, in partnership with @Visa Direct, hosted a live webinar dedicated to exploring these pressing questions. Industry experts will provided actionable insights into the trends, challenges, and opportunities in global payments, equipping attendees with the tools they need heading into 2025.

