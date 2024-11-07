Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Samer Alkhaldi Appointed as Regional Head of Middle East at HFM
Samer Alkhaldi Appointed as Regional Head of Middle East at HFM

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 10:14 GMT by FM
  • Samer Alkhaldi brings with him extensive experience in the financial and trading sectors.
HFM

HFM, a leading global provider of financial services and online trading solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samer Alkhaldi as the new Regional Head of Middle East. In this pivotal role, Alkhaldi will be responsible for driving HFM’s strategic growth and market development across the Middle East, enhancing the company's presence and expanding its client base in the region.

Samer Alkhaldi brings with him extensive experience in the financial and trading sectors, having held significant leadership roles over the past years. His deep expertise in market strategy, business development, and client relations has established him as a dynamic leader, well-suited to steer HFM’s initiatives in the Middle East.

"We are excited to welcome Samer Alkhaldi as our Regional Head of Middle East," an HFM spokesperson commented. "His impressive track record and deep understanding of the regional market will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide top-tier trading services and solutions to clients across the Middle East."

In his new role, Alkhaldi will focus on expanding HFM’s market share in the Middle East, fostering strong client relationships, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of trading innovation in the region. His appointment is part of HFM’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership and enhance its offerings in key markets.

"I am thrilled to join HFM and take on the role of Regional Head of Middle East," said Alkhaldi. "HFM has a strong reputation for innovation and client-focused services. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners in the region."

Samer Alkhaldi’s appointment underscores HFM’s commitment to expanding its leadership team and reinforcing its position as a leading financial services provider in the Middle East.

About HFM: HFM is a global financial services provider that offers a comprehensive range of trading solutions, including forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and more. Renowned for its advanced technology and client-centric approach, HFM serves both retail and institutional clients, delivering world-class trading platforms and educational resources.

HFM
