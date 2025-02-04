Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Thought Leadership
> Paul Jackson Joins Finalto as Joint Head of Sales
Disclaimer

Paul Jackson Joins Finalto as Joint Head of Sales

Tuesday, 04/02/2025 | 16:35 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • Jackson will head up Finalto’s Sales department alongside Chauncey Boreham
Paul Jackson, Joint Head of Sales, Finalto
Paul Jackson, Joint Head of Sales, Finalto

Finalto is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Jackson as Joint Head of Sales for EU, UK & LATAM at Finalto.

Jackson has deep sales leadership experience in financial markets. He joins Finalto from iSAM Securities, where he was Sales Director, responsible for driving global business growth.

Chauncey Boreham, Head of Sales, Finalto
Chauncey Boreham, Head of Sales, Finalto

Jackson has previous experience with the Finalto organisation. Prior to iSAM Securities, he worked for five years as Sales Director at CFH Clearing, which became part of the Finalto brand in 2021.

Strategic Sales Leadership

Jackson will head up Finalto’s Sales department alongside Chauncey Boreham, who has been promoted from Senior Sales Director to Joint Head of Sales. Jackson and Boreham will work together to steer Finalto’s Sales strategy.

Jackson said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a dynamic sales team. This is a great opportunity to build on Finalto’s ongoing success and help deliver on the company’s strategic vision for 2025 and beyond.”

Boreham added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Paul to Finalto. His expertise and experience will be an immediate asset to the Sales team.”

Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves said that the new appointments would enhance the Sales Department’s ability to execute.

“Chauncey and Paul are consummate sales professionals with extensive market experience. Their guidance will help the Sales team drive ongoing growth, across the markets in which we operate,” Groves said.

Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves
Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves

Finalto is an innovative prime brokerage that provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions. Our award-winning technology and expertise enable us to deliver effective, flexible service to a wide range of institutional clients globally, personalised to suit their needs. We deliver best-in-class pricing, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple assets, including CFDs on Equities, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos and rolling spot FX, Precious and Base Metals, and bespoke products such as NDFs.

With Finalto, the world’s top markets are under your control.

Finalto is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Jackson as Joint Head of Sales for EU, UK & LATAM at Finalto.

Jackson has deep sales leadership experience in financial markets. He joins Finalto from iSAM Securities, where he was Sales Director, responsible for driving global business growth.

Chauncey Boreham, Head of Sales, Finalto
Chauncey Boreham, Head of Sales, Finalto

Jackson has previous experience with the Finalto organisation. Prior to iSAM Securities, he worked for five years as Sales Director at CFH Clearing, which became part of the Finalto brand in 2021.

Strategic Sales Leadership

Jackson will head up Finalto’s Sales department alongside Chauncey Boreham, who has been promoted from Senior Sales Director to Joint Head of Sales. Jackson and Boreham will work together to steer Finalto’s Sales strategy.

Jackson said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a dynamic sales team. This is a great opportunity to build on Finalto’s ongoing success and help deliver on the company’s strategic vision for 2025 and beyond.”

Boreham added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Paul to Finalto. His expertise and experience will be an immediate asset to the Sales team.”

Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves said that the new appointments would enhance the Sales Department’s ability to execute.

“Chauncey and Paul are consummate sales professionals with extensive market experience. Their guidance will help the Sales team drive ongoing growth, across the markets in which we operate,” Groves said.

Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves
Finalto UK CEO Paul Groves

Finalto is an innovative prime brokerage that provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions. Our award-winning technology and expertise enable us to deliver effective, flexible service to a wide range of institutional clients globally, personalised to suit their needs. We deliver best-in-class pricing, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple assets, including CFDs on Equities, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos and rolling spot FX, Precious and Base Metals, and bespoke products such as NDFs.

With Finalto, the world’s top markets are under your control.

Topics
Finalto
Disclaimer

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

Thought Leadership

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance co-founder Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil from @TickmillGlobal shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}