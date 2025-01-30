Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Matthew Maloney Steps Down from Management Role at the Finalto Group
Matthew Maloney Steps Down from Management Role at the Finalto Group

Thursday, 30/01/2025 | 08:54 GMT
  • Matthew Maloney has chosen to move on to a new phase in his career.
Finalto

The Finalto Group announces the departure of Matthew Maloney from his management role. After ten years with the company, Matthew has chosen to move on to a new phase in his career, concluding a long tenure that has shaped various aspects of the organisation.

Matthew has overseen and guided a period of substantial growth within the company dating back to the CFH Clearing days, culminating into the global group we are now. During his leadership, the company and market in general has encountered a number of challenging events but with the groundwork he helped put in place we have always overcome these events and flourished.

Paul Groves, CEO of Finalto Financial Services, said: “As Matthew moves forward, we recognise the role he has played in developing the company. While he will no longer be part of the leadership team, his contributions remain part of Finalto's history as we continue to focus on innovation and growth.”

We extend our best wishes to Matthew in his future endeavours.

About Finalto:

Finalto is an innovative prime brokerage that provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions. Our award-winning technology and expertise enable us to deliver effective, flexible service to a wide range of institutional clients globally, personalised to suit their needs. We deliver best-in-class pricing, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple assets, including CFDs on Equities, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos and rolling spot FX, Precious and Base Metals, and bespoke products such as NDFs.

With Finalto, the world’s top markets are under your control.

Finalto
