IXOPrime Continues to Lead the Way After Strong 2024 Performance

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 11:01 GMT by FM
  The relationship-focused mantra continues to yield positive returns for IXOPrime.
IXO Prime

IXOPrime, INFINOX's institutional product offering, has seen significant growth in 2024, with KPI performance metrics that reflect the wider INFINOX brand success throughout the year. The IXOPrime product has been particularly attractive for Brokers and Institutional Clients since its launch in 2021. It is no surprise to see growth in 2024, with a 157% increase in Deposits and a 57% in volume traded.

Jay Mawji, CEO of INFINOX, said, “we are particularly proud of our IXOPrime product. Our competitive nature at INFINOX manifests in us providing a premium product on every front: pricing, operations, technology, 24/7 support and fostering strong relationships - this is the INFINOX standard”

A Relationship-Focused Approach

The relationship-focused mantra continues to yield positive returns for IXOPrime, where the focus in relationships takes priority over numbers, “At IXO Prime, we’ve built our success on strong, personal relationships with our partners, this value add allows us to do our best work for our clients and ensure we add a value that goes beyond a set of metrics” said Lee Holmes, who recently returned to INFINOX, “"We're not here to chase a single metric." We focus on the larger picture, assisting our partners in increasing revenue in ways they may not be aware of."

The strong relationships IXOPrime has with its clients, creates the environment for optimisation that yields competitive pricing and execution plus increasing the $pm revenue from order flow; which is the ultimate goal for all brokers and Institutional Clients.

Technology That Delivers Results

The introduction of enhanced trading technology has allowed IXOPrime to go even further by providing pricing and execution models that underpin the benefit of executing with them. Clients can benefit from a whole-of-market approach, accessing the most efficient combination of pricing and market depth to maximise revenue from order flow. Furthermore, trading data and order maximisation mean that clients can be directed to suitable venues, ultimately providing a strong product offering to their clients.

2025: The Year of Growth

With 2024 being a strong growth year for IXO Prime, much development has taken place in the background, yielding a strong offering into 2025. “We have had constructive feedback from our clients and are clear on where we can do better; paired with our vision and some incredible work by the teams, there is a strong confidence that we can produce the results in 2025 that match our ambition,” said Moe Padhani, Head of Sales & Commercial at INFINOX.

With all eyes on IXOPrime, as they prepare for the Dubai Forex Expo in early October, it’s evident that INFINOX and the IXOPrime product continue it’s position as the leading Institutional Offering.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

