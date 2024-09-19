Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Thought Leadership
> Innovations in European Trading Apps: Revolutionizing Retail Investing
Disclaimer

Innovations in European Trading Apps: Revolutionizing Retail Investing

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 15:30 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • Innovations in European trading apps have leveled the playing field.
Revolut app on an iPhone

A new generation of trading apps has emerged in Europe, transforming the world of retail investing. These groundbreaking platforms are making financial markets more accessible to the average person while also incorporating an exciting range of improvements on traditional brokerage.

Platforms like the rising star 50K.Trade

Are transforming the investment landscape by offering user-friendly software, seamless access to global markets, and commission-free trading. Even beginners embarking on their investment journey are guaranteed a smooth and intuitive experience from their very first trades.

Let's explore some of the key trends and innovations driving this fintech revolution.

Zero-Commission Trading

One of the most important innovations has been the introduction of zero-commission trading. Following the trend set by Robinhood in the US, platforms like 50K.Trade and Trading 212 are providing commission-free stock trading in Europe. The model eliminates brokerage commissions, which can substantially eat into your potential profits.

Fractional Shares

Fractional shares are a game-changer in opening up the markets to investors with limited funds. Platforms like 50K and Revolut allow users to buy tiny portions of expensive companies like Meta Platforms or Netflix, with prices over $500 per share. This feature democratizes investing and enables retail investors to more effectively diversify their portfolios. Thanks to fractional shares, investors can buy a piece of their favorite companies for as little as $1.

Social Trading

Platforms like eToro have brought social trading into the mainstream allowing users to follow and automatically copy the trades of successful investors. One of the main benefits of social trading is the opportunity for beginners to learn directly from experienced traders. By following successful traders and observing their strategies in real time, users can gain insights into market trends, risk management, and trading methods.

Competitive Interest Rates

Many European trading apps not only offer commission-free trading and diverse investment options but also provide attractive interest rates on idle cash balances. A standout example is 50K, which offers up to 4.2% interest on an uninvested EUR balance outperforming most traditional savings accounts.

AI-Driven Insights

Platforms like UK-based Nutmeg utilize AI-powered tools to provide personalized investment recommendations. AI helps Nutmeg enhance portfolio management by automating tasks such as rebalancing and diversifying investments. This automation ensures that portfolios stay aligned with an investor's goals and risk tolerance, making it a more efficient and hands-off approach to wealth accumulation.

Open Banking

Open banking allows secure data sharing between banks and financial service providers and removes the need for intermediaries. This connectivity removes the friction from investment account funding and withdrawals, with transfers taking place nearly instantly. Apps like Revolut and N26 have integrated open banking into their services, providing clients with a smooth link between banking and investing accounts.

Cryptocurrency Integration

Many European trading apps now offer cryptocurrency investing alongside traditional assets like stocks and bonds. Platforms such as Revolut and BitPanda have incorporated a range of cryptocurrencies, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios with digital assets. Apps like 50K offer leveraged trading in CFDs on cryptocurrencies. When trading CFDs you can take long and short positions, allowing you to potentially profit in both rising and falling markets.

Gamification

Gamification within apps aims to make managing your finances and investing more engaging and fun. Leading European platforms like Revolut have successfully incorporated gamified elements like progress bars, goal setting, leaderboards, and raffles. By making the experience more enjoyable, gamification helps maintain user engagement while at the same time encouraging positive financial behaviors.

Enhanced Security

European trading platforms are at the forefront of incorporating biometric authentication technologies like fingerprint recognition and facial scanning to enhance account security. Platforms such as DEGIRO and eToro have adopted these advanced measures to safeguard users' sensitive financial information and prevent unauthorized access.

Conclusion

Innovations in European trading apps have leveled the playing field by making markets more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. With advancements such as AI-driven insights, fractional investing, and automated portfolio management, individuals can participate in financial markets with greater ease, while features like social trading and gamification enhance learning and user engagement.

A new generation of trading apps has emerged in Europe, transforming the world of retail investing. These groundbreaking platforms are making financial markets more accessible to the average person while also incorporating an exciting range of improvements on traditional brokerage.

Platforms like the rising star 50K.Trade

Are transforming the investment landscape by offering user-friendly software, seamless access to global markets, and commission-free trading. Even beginners embarking on their investment journey are guaranteed a smooth and intuitive experience from their very first trades.

Let's explore some of the key trends and innovations driving this fintech revolution.

Zero-Commission Trading

One of the most important innovations has been the introduction of zero-commission trading. Following the trend set by Robinhood in the US, platforms like 50K.Trade and Trading 212 are providing commission-free stock trading in Europe. The model eliminates brokerage commissions, which can substantially eat into your potential profits.

Fractional Shares

Fractional shares are a game-changer in opening up the markets to investors with limited funds. Platforms like 50K and Revolut allow users to buy tiny portions of expensive companies like Meta Platforms or Netflix, with prices over $500 per share. This feature democratizes investing and enables retail investors to more effectively diversify their portfolios. Thanks to fractional shares, investors can buy a piece of their favorite companies for as little as $1.

Social Trading

Platforms like eToro have brought social trading into the mainstream allowing users to follow and automatically copy the trades of successful investors. One of the main benefits of social trading is the opportunity for beginners to learn directly from experienced traders. By following successful traders and observing their strategies in real time, users can gain insights into market trends, risk management, and trading methods.

Competitive Interest Rates

Many European trading apps not only offer commission-free trading and diverse investment options but also provide attractive interest rates on idle cash balances. A standout example is 50K, which offers up to 4.2% interest on an uninvested EUR balance outperforming most traditional savings accounts.

AI-Driven Insights

Platforms like UK-based Nutmeg utilize AI-powered tools to provide personalized investment recommendations. AI helps Nutmeg enhance portfolio management by automating tasks such as rebalancing and diversifying investments. This automation ensures that portfolios stay aligned with an investor's goals and risk tolerance, making it a more efficient and hands-off approach to wealth accumulation.

Open Banking

Open banking allows secure data sharing between banks and financial service providers and removes the need for intermediaries. This connectivity removes the friction from investment account funding and withdrawals, with transfers taking place nearly instantly. Apps like Revolut and N26 have integrated open banking into their services, providing clients with a smooth link between banking and investing accounts.

Cryptocurrency Integration

Many European trading apps now offer cryptocurrency investing alongside traditional assets like stocks and bonds. Platforms such as Revolut and BitPanda have incorporated a range of cryptocurrencies, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios with digital assets. Apps like 50K offer leveraged trading in CFDs on cryptocurrencies. When trading CFDs you can take long and short positions, allowing you to potentially profit in both rising and falling markets.

Gamification

Gamification within apps aims to make managing your finances and investing more engaging and fun. Leading European platforms like Revolut have successfully incorporated gamified elements like progress bars, goal setting, leaderboards, and raffles. By making the experience more enjoyable, gamification helps maintain user engagement while at the same time encouraging positive financial behaviors.

Enhanced Security

European trading platforms are at the forefront of incorporating biometric authentication technologies like fingerprint recognition and facial scanning to enhance account security. Platforms such as DEGIRO and eToro have adopted these advanced measures to safeguard users' sensitive financial information and prevent unauthorized access.

Conclusion

Innovations in European trading apps have leveled the playing field by making markets more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. With advancements such as AI-driven insights, fractional investing, and automated portfolio management, individuals can participate in financial markets with greater ease, while features like social trading and gamification enhance learning and user engagement.

Topics
apps
Disclaimer

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

Thought Leadership

Featured Videos

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}