INFINOX Announces Leadership Transition as Jay Mawji Assumes Board Advisory Role

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 14:53 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • The change come after 15 years of dedicated service by Jay Mawji as CEO at INFINOX.
INFINOX

Global, multi-regulated online FX and CFD brokerage, INFINOX Capital Ltd (INFINOX) has today announced a leadership transition as Jay Mawji will transition from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of INFINOX, after 15 years of dedicated service, into a Board Advisory role; where he will focus on providing strategic guidance and working with key stakeholders and commercial relationships.

Reflecting on his tenure, Jay stated:

“Leading INFINOX has been an extraordinary privilege. Over the past 15 years, I have had the honor of working alongside some of the most talented professionals in the industry. Together, we have achieved significant milestones and navigated challenges that have strengthened the firm. As I transition into an advisory role, I remain committed to supporting INFINOX’s strategic objectives and ensuring its continued success.”

Lee Holmes, representing INFINOX’s Executive Management, acknowledged Jay’s contributions, saying:

“Jay has played a pivotal role in shaping INFINOX into the respected global brokerage it is today. His leadership has laid a strong foundation, and as we move forward, we remain committed to the company’s core values of integrity, ambition, excellence, and innovation. We are grateful that Jay will continue to provide his expertise as an advisor and look forward to the next phase of growth and opportunity.”

INFINOX remains dedicated to delivering the highest standards of service to its clients and partners worldwide. This transition marks an evolution in leadership, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the global financial markets.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading, multi-regulated online brokerage, providing clients with access to a wide range of CFD trading opportunities. Founded in 2009, the firm is built on strong partnerships and a commitment to world-class service.

