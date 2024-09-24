Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

HashKey Global Introduces Industry-First Zero-Fee Futures Trading
HashKey Global Introduces Industry-First Zero-Fee Futures Trading

Tuesday, 24/09/2024 | 07:32 GMT
  Hashkey is setting its sights on becoming the world's largest licensed futures exchange.
Hashkey

HashKey Global, a licensed virtual asset exchange, has announced the launch of a zero-fee campaign for futures trading, set to go live on September 27, 2024. Aiming to become the world’s largest licensed futures trading platform, HashKey Global is the first in the industry to introduce zero trading fees for futures trading, eliminating all trading costs for users and offering a more competitive trading environment for traders worldwide.

As a licensed exchange, HashKey Global achieved profitability within three months and has risen to the ranks of top global exchanges within just six months (*According to Coingecko, as of September 23, 2024, HashKey Global ranks No.11), surpassing 600,000 registered users. Its futures trading has shown strong growth in ranking, open interest, and trading volume.

Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global, stated, “In less than six months, HashKey Global has become one of the world’s largest licensed futures trading platforms. By being the first to introduce a zero-fee policy for futures trading, we aim to enable global users to trade safely and achieve our goal of becoming the world’s largest licensed futures trading exchange.”

The Zero- Fee Futures Trading Campaign at HashKey Global will officially begin at 00:00 (UTC+0) on September 27. During the “Zero-Fee for Futures Trading” campaign, all trading pairs for futures will be exempt from trading fees, accessible via both web and app platforms. At the same time, HashKey Global will launch the “Daily Futures Trading Showdown,” where participants can compete for daily returns, with the top performers eligible to win up to 500 USDT. For detailed rules, please refer to the official announcement.

HashKey Global remains committed to providing a seamless and mature trading interface, a secure and regulated asset environment, and a safe yet user-friendly futures trading experience as it works towards becoming the world’s largest licensed futures exchange.

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is the flagship digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide, and becomes one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in 2024. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority providing mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, etc. HashKey Global does not service users from Hong Kong, United States, Mainland China and certain other jurisdictions in compliance with laws and regulations. Certain services, features, and campaigns may not be available in your jurisdiction.

HashKey Global
