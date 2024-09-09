Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

German Memecoin OceanDoge Launches with a Focus on Ocean Preservation

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 06:59 GMT
  • A central part of the project is supporting environmental organizations such as Oceana and other major ocean preserving foundations.
Oceandoge

OceanDoge, a German-based cryptocurrency project, has announced the official launch of its token presale, offering a unique opportunity to participate in a blockchain initiative that combines digital asset development with marine conservation efforts.

OceanDoge is committed to supporting marine conservation while creating a sustainable ecosystem for its token holders. With 71% of the Earth's surface covered by oceans and 78% of the world's wildlife living in the seas, OceanDoge recognizes the urgent need for action.

A central part of the project is supporting environmental organizations such as Oceana and other major ocean preserving foundations, which will be funded through donations to protect the oceans and their inhabitants.

OceanDoge as an Environmental Movement in the Crypto Space

OceanDoge sees itself not only as a cryptocurrency but also as a movement that brings people together and promotes collective action for a better planet. By supporting major environmental organizations, the project aims to make a positive impact on the environment.

With a clear token distribution, thoughtful planning, and a solid roadmap, OceanDoge aims to play a long-term role in the crypto world. The developers invite interested parties to join the "OceanDoge Revolution" and work together to protect the oceans and the planet.

Presale Stages and Targets

The OceanDoge presale is divided into several phases, each with different price and sales targets. The presale will involve a total of 54 billion tokens and aims to raise up to $21.15 million:

| Stage | Token Price (USDT) | Tokens Sold (ODG) | Target Fundraise (USDT) |

| 1 | 0.0001 USDT | 28,500,000,000 ODG | $2,850,000 USDT |

| 2 | 0.0004 USDT | 18,750,000,000 ODG | $7,500,000 USDT |

| 3 | 0.0016 USDT | 6,750,000,000 ODG | $10,800,000 USDT |

| Total | - | 54,000,000,000 ODG | $21,150,000 USDT |

Summary

The OceanDoge presale offers an opportunity for early investors who may value a tiered pricing model. A total of 54 billion tokens will be sold in three phases at varying prices, with an expected total raise of $21.15 million.

OceanDoge’s Future Plans

OceanDoge has outlined its roadmap in five phases, ranging from the introduction of the token to supporting marine conservation projects and strengthening its community. The key milestones include:

1. Initial phase with the creation of smart contracts and token presale.

2. Marketing campaigns and exchange listings.

3. Supporting environmental projects and donating to foundations.

4. Enhancing security measures and community growth.

5. Loyalty programs, governance, and the establishment of its own foundation to support ocean conservation.

Tokenomics and Further Details

The total supply of OceanDoge tokens is 180 billion. Of these, 30% are allocated for the presale, with the token price starting at 0.0001 USDT and increasing through multiple phases. Long-term investors may have opportunities to earn additional rewards by holding and staking their tokens.

About OceanDoge

OceanDoge is a German-based cryptocurrency project that combines blockchain technology with a mission to support marine conservation. By funding environmental organizations and promoting sustainable practices, OceanDoge aims to create a positive impact on ocean preservation while building a long-term ecosystem for its token holders. With a clear roadmap and token distribution, the project seeks to engage a global community in protecting the planet’s oceans. For more information, readers can visit our website.

