Finalto Wins Two Awards at UF Awards APAC 2024
Finalto Wins Two Awards at UF Awards APAC 2024

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 13:10 GMT
  • Finalto took home Best Multi-Asset Institutional Broker and Best CFD Liquidity Provider.
Finalto is proud to announce that it has won in two categories at the UF Awards APAC 2024. The awards were presented at the UF Awards APAC 2024 ceremony which took place on 18 September in Bangkok. Finalto took home Best Multi-Asset Institutional Broker and Best CFD Liquidity Provider.

The awards recognise ‘the institutional broker with the best multi-asset offering’ and a ‘provider that excels in offering exceptional liquidity services for CFD trading’, respectively.

Alex Mackinnon, CEO of Finalto Asia

“We’re delighted to accept these awards, which recognise both Finalto’s role as a leading provider of liquidity and the quality and range of our products and services,’ Finalto Asia Regional CEO Alex MacKinnon says. “These awards are also a testament to the hard work we have put into establishing and growing our footprint in Asia, providing world-class support and liquidity to our clients in the APAC region.”

Setting an industry benchmark

The UF AWARDS, which recognise top in the online trading and fintech space, is designed to “provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with.”

This year’s UF Awards achievement continues Finalto’s run of recognition globally. The company was awarded Best B2B Liquidity Provider at last year’s UF Awards APAC. And in 2022, Finalto was named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards.

“Rather than resting on our laurels, these awards motivate us to keep innovating, continually improving our technology and ensuring our offering meets our clients’ evolving needs, in the the markets in which we operate,” MacKinnon added.

About Finalto

Finalto is an innovative prime brokerage that provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions. Our award-winning technology and expertise enable us to deliver effective, flexible service to a wide range of institutional clients globally, personalised to suit their needs. We deliver best-in-class pricing, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple assets, including CFDs and rolling spot FX, Equities, Precious and Base Metals, Commodities, Cryptos and bespoke products such as NDFs.

Alex Mackinnon, CEO of Finalto Asia
Finalto
