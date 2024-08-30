Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Proud to Sponsor the FT Alphaville Quiz

Friday, 30/08/2024
Disclaimer
  • The geekiest quiz in London makes a triumphant return on Thursday, 26 September.
Finalto

Finalto is all about strategic partnerships. And you don’t get more strategic than this. Finalto are very proud sponsors of the financial services event of the year – or at least the week – the FT Alphaville pub quiz.

After a summer hiatus, the geekiest quiz in the City of London makes a triumphant return on Thursday, 26 September.

The quiz is run by the team at FT Alphaville, the must-read Financial Times markets commentary blog.

According to official Alphaville social media channels, the quiz is open to “financial nerds, legal geeks, economist dorks etc”. If that describes you, your friends, and/or your colleagues (and if you’ve read this far, it probably does), then we recommend following Alphaville’s social channels ASAP to maximise your chances of getting a seat at the quiz table. Demand is always high, and space is limited.

You can find detailed quiz rules, regulations and best practice (and, critically, the menu) by following this link to the FT Alphaville quiz page.

And when you’re back in the office celebrating your victory or plotting your revenge, be sure to get in touch to learn more about how Finalto’s award-winning services and technology can support your business.

