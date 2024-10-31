Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Earns Five Nominations at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2024

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 09:06 GMT by FM
  • Finalto has enjoyed success at successive FMLS Awards, winning multiple prestigious titles
Global fintech and bespoke liquidity provider Finalto is pleased to have received nominations in five categories the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) Awards 2024.

Finalto are proud Wi-Fi Sponsors of this year’s prestigious FMLS event, which is scheduled for 18-20 November in London.

A vote of confidence

Finalto was nominated as Best Multi-Asset Broker, Best B2B Liquidity Provider, Best White Label Solution, Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform and Best FX Trading Platform.

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney said: “We’re pleased to receive nominations in such a broad range of award categories. It’s a testament to the work our teams across departments do to provide a truly integrated and customised offering to each client, enabling us to offer award-winning technology and services that meet clients’ requirements under any conditions.”

The FMLS Awards voting round starts on Friday, 1 November. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 20 November 2024.

Finalto has enjoyed success at successive FMLS Awards, winning Best White Label Solution in 2023 and taking home the Best B2B Liquidity Provider at FMLS 2022.

Insights from the C-suite

Maloney will be participating in the FMLS ‘signature C-suite talk’, which gathers industry-leading chief executives to discuss the trends that will define the future of the sector.

This year’s panel will cover topics ranging from the disruptive role of neobanks to the state of multi-asset trading in 2025 – and much more.

The executive roundtable represents a rare opportunity to engage directly with chief executives at the cutting edge of financial markets technology and services.

Attendees can catch Maloney and his fellow CEOs at the ‘Executive Roundtable: Industry Trendsetters’ panel, scheduled for 19 November 2024 at 12:25, at the FMLS Centre Stage.

Supporting industry innovation

Paul Groves, Finalto UK B2B CEO

Finalto is the Official Wi-fi Sponsor of this year’s FMLS edition, which includes networking events, presentations and learning sessions.

Paul Groves, Finalto UK B2B CEO, said that Finalto is passionate about supporting innovation and industry knowledge sharing.

“The Finance Magnates London Summit is always a highlight of the calendar, providing an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, experts, and clients. As a technology-first, service-driven business, it’s important for us to support, and engage with, forums for sharing insights that continually meet evolving needs and take advantage of new technologies to provide a better, more efficient and more secure customer experience,” Groves added.

Attendees will find Finalto at Stand 53 at this year’s FMLS, held at Old Billingsgate, London, from 18 to 20 November 2024.

Finalto Group CEO Matthew Maloney
Paul Groves, Finalto UK B2B CEO
